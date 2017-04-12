FISA Warrant Proves Deep State Surveillance of Trump Campaign

A newly revealed FISA warrant shows that a Trump campaign advisor was under surveillance by the Deep State during the campaign, adding even more evidence to Trump's assertion that the Obama administration had targeted him and his campaign.

When President Trump took to Twitter last month to blast the Obama administration for using the intelligence community to wiretap Trump Tower, the liberal mainstream media and the Obama administration used words such as “sensational” and “false.” As more and more information comes out, it is now clear that words such as “delusional” and “dishonest” would best describe those who denied what is now an established fact.

The Washington Post is reporting,

The FBI obtained a secret court order last summer to monitor the communications of an adviser to presidential candidate Donald Trump, part of an investigation into possible links between Russia and the campaign, law enforcement and other U.S. officials said.

The FBI and the Justice Department obtained the warrant targeting Carter Page’s communications after convincing a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court judge that there was probable cause to believe Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power, in this case Russia, according to the officials.

The target of that warrant was Carter Page, an oil industry consultant and foreign policy analyst named by Trump as a foreign policy advisor during the campaign.

The report by the Post calls this newly disclosed warrant by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) court “the clearest evidence so far that the FBI had reason to believe during the 2016 presidential campaign that a Trump campaign adviser was in touch with Russian agents” and says, “Such contacts are now an investigation into whether the campaign coordinated with the Russian government to swing the election in Trump’s favor.”

And while “such contacts” may indeed be “at the center of” the investigation, the investigation itself (which would more properly be called a witch hunt) has failed to turn up anything. Zip. Zilch. Nada. And this in spite of FISA warrants, wiretaps, other forms of surveillance, multiple intelligence reports making unsubstantiated claims, and months of working to “get to the bottom of this.” As this writer said in a previous article:

In the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the recent presidential election, much of the focus has been on the alleged connections between Russia and the Trump campaign. And since at least that part of the investigation is little more than a witch hunt, it has produced about as much evidence as one might expect: zero.

On Sunday [April 2], Representative Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, told CNN’s State of the Union that there is no solid proof that there was ever any link between Russia and the Trump campaign. “I don't think we can say anything definitively at this point,” he said. Yet, even while admitting the lack of anything resembling proof, Schiff went on to justify the continuation of the investigation. “We are still at the very early stage of the investigation,” he said, adding, “The only thing I can say is that it would be irresponsible for us not to get to the bottom of this.”

So after months of surveillance and digging to prove their claims that Trump is under the control of Moscow, his enemies can’t “say anything definitively.” But not to worry, they’re going to keep digging. There have already been casualties in this witch hunt. There will likely be more.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was forced to recuse himself from the investigation after the liberal mainstream media made much ado about nothing over his two conversations — in his official capacity as a senator serving on the Senate Armed Services Committee — with the Russian Ambassador. Never mind that he was simply doing his job by talking to the ambassador. Never mind that many of the Democrats who called for not only his recusal, but also his resignation, had also had conversations with “the Russians.” Never mind that their candidate Hillary Clinton had deep ties to Russia. Because in this investigation, all that matters is getting Trump. And anyone who stands in the way will be dealt with.

Then, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes was forced to recuse himself — again with calls for his resignation. His “crime”? He had informed the president of the fact that in the reports that were the result of its surveillance, the intelligence community had “unmasked” American citizens by naming them and including their communications in the report. Never mind that those names and communications should — by the normal rules — have been redacted. Never mind that those normal rules require that for an American citizen to be “unmasked” or named in a surveillance report, that American would need to be a suspect in a crime, in danger, or need to be named to explain the context of the report. Never mind that the president needs to know that the intelligence community has (for all intents and purposes) gone rogue. Never mind all of that. Nunes was offered up as tinder for the fire by which Trump’s enemies intend to burn him at the stake.

As this writer said in an article at the time:

Since none of the people in the Trump campaign were suspects in any honest meaning of the word, were in danger (unless you consider being on the intelligence community’s radar as being in danger), or needed to be named to explain the context of the report (which context is simply that there was nothing going on that justified the surveillance in the first place), there is no justification for their names and communications to have been collected, much less included in the reports.

So while the liberal mainstream media act as apologists of the Deep State by pretending in their reports that President Trump has lost his mind when he accuses the Obama administration of targeting him and his campaign for surveillance, the truth is, that is exactly what happened. And this most recent revelation adds more to the pile of evidence than anything else has so far.

Because — following their trend — the intelligence community sought and received a FISA warrant to monitor the communications of Page regardless of the fact that he has not been accused of a crime. Page denies having done anything wrong, saying in an interview Tuesday, “This confirms all of my suspicions about unjustified, politically motivated government surveillance.” He added, “I have nothing to hide.”

Of course, in this as in other witch hunts, guilt and innocence are irreverent. All that matters is the witch hunt itself.

Page — who is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations(CFR), a globalist organization geared toward creating a New World Order and a one-world government — may soon find that, like Sessions and Nunes (who are not CFR members) before him, he is likely to be used as tinder for the fire. After all, standing in between the Deep State and Trump is to live in the danger zone, and globalists have no sense of loyalty. They have shown in the past that they are willing to eat their own.