CNN Producer: American Voters Are "Stupid as S**t"

Another Project Veritas video exposing CNN’s lack of journalistic integrity was released Friday. The video shows Jimmy Carr, Associate Producer for CNN’s New Day, admitting that CNN has a left-leaning bias and hates President Trump. He also says that American voters are “stupid as s**t.” Furthermore the video shows that CNN practices selective editing to promote a false narrative.

The video opens with a hidden camera video of Jimmy Carr saying of his coworkers at CNN and their attitude toward President Trump, “We all realize that he [Trump] is a clown, that he is hilariously unqualified for this he’s really bad at this and that he does not have America’s best interests. We realize he’s just f*****g crazy.”

Two points stand out from this. The first is that Carr claims that this is not just his opinion, but that of nearly everyone he knows at CNN. Later in the video, he says it’s about 90 percent. Secondly, if Trump really is “hilariously unqualified” to be president, to what degree does that reflect on the intellect of those who voted for him? The undercover Project Veritas journalist asks, Carr about that, “Would it be fair to question the intellect of the American voter?” Carr’s reply is, “Oh, no. They’re stupid as s**t.”

Liberals — who pride themselves on diversity and accepting a plurality of ideas — always seem to get tripped up here. Carr — and, according to him, his coworkers — think that Trump is “f*****g crazy” and American voters are “stupid as s**t” for disagreeing with the liberal bias of CNN. Carr says, “We all realize ... he doesn’t have Americas best interests” and then goes on to accuse American voters of having the IQ of fecal matter. One is left to wonder whether Carr and his CNN comrades feel the need to save America from these “stupid” voters.

Carr also echoed what CNN Producer John Bonifield said on hidden camera: The false narrative is fueled by ratings. When asked why CNN is “constantly, like Russia this, Russia that?” Bonifield said, “Because it’s ratings,” adding, “Our ratings are incredible right now.” In his hidden camera appearance, Carr said, “It’s decisions made by people higher than me and they go, ‘Wow, your ratings are soaring right now. Keep up what you’re doing.’ Well what we’re doing is Russia, ISIS, London terror, shooting in Chicago. That’s it.”

When asked about whether CNN is impartial, Carr shrugged and said, “In theory.”

This, of course, evinces a pattern. A theoretically impartial (but actually biased) media outlet, driven by a quest for ratings and a hatred of President Trump and his policies, creates and feeds a false narrative about the president. Much of that false narrative includes claims that the president is in collusion with Russia and is part of a plot to have America ruled from the Kremlin. Since that media outlet thinks the president is “f*****g crazy” and American voters are “stupid as s**t,” all bets are off. Lying, manipulating data, making up stories, and editing video and audio to make people seem to say something different from what they actually said are all fair game once journalistic integrity goes out the window. Fake news is as fake news does.

As mentioned previously, Carr is the Associate Producer for CNN’s New Day with Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota. Given his attitude toward the president and American voters, it should come as no surprise that his program bears evidence of the practices of deceit. As the video from Project Veritas shows, a segment of New Day from March 30 featured Camerota interviewing a panel of six Trump voters to get their “grades” and “impressions” of the Trump presidency after “sixty-plus days.”

To understand what happened between the filming of that segment and the finished product being aired, it is important to remember CNN’s attitude toward voters — especially those who voted for Trump.

Project Veritas has obtained a copy of the raw audio from that panel interview. It lasts nearly an hour and a half. The edited segment aired by CNN is eight minutes. As Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe says in the newly released video, “What’s striking is not what Carr and his fellow producers chose to include, but what they chose to omit.” The aired segment is a study in lying by omission. One example includes panelist William Baer answering a question about President Trump’s claims of voter fraud. The aired segment is edited to appear the panelist was a conspiracy kook who was unable to answer the question. In reality, the raw audio shows that he gave a complete and reasonable answer about his own first-hand knowledge as a poll watcher in New Jersey where he saw voter fraud including people using other people’s names to vote and not being asked for proof of identification and provisional ballots that are never challenged.

Carr and his coworkers at CNN have perpetrated a litany of lies and passed them off as news. Now, with each new video exposing more and more of those lies, CNN is in very real danger of collapsing under the weight of all those lies and false reports.

Photo: screen-grab from Truth Veritas video

Related articles:

CNN Commentator (and Avowed Communist) Van Jones: "The Russia Thing Is Just a Big Nothingburger"

Can CNN Survive Being Exposed as "Fake News"?

New Veritas Video Exposes CNN as Fake News