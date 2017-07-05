CNN Producer Who Called American Voters "Stupid as S**t" Claims He Said Nothing Wrong

Project Veritas released Wednesday its fourth video exposing fake news at CNN. In this latest installment, CNN Associate Producer Jimmy Carr is secretly recorded saying that “anything I’ve said to you I would defend on the record. I don’t think I said anything wrong.” This is the same producer who, in an earlier video, was recorded saying that American voters are “stupid as s**t.”

In the latest video, Carr also says that the anchor of CNN’s New Day, Chris Cuomo, has that job only because his brother Andrew is governor of New York. (See the video below.)

This latest release comes on the heels of three videos Project Veritas released last week about “American Pravda: CNN.” In the first video in this series CNN producer John Bonifield was secretly recorded saying CNN’s Russia-Trump narrative is “mostly b******t” right now” and that “we don't have any big giant proof.” In the second installment, CNN political commentator Van Jones admits that the Russia story is “just a big fat nothing burger.” And in the third, as indicated above, Carr called American voters “stupid as shit.” He also claimed in that video that he and his colleagues at CNN “all realize that he [Trump] is a clown” and that “he is just f*****g crazy.”

In the latest video, Carr, evidently in a bar, is aghast that CNN producer Bonifield could be “so stupid” as to tell “X, Y, Z about CNN.” Yet Carr himself does not realize that the lady he is saying this to is a Project Veritas reporter. And in that same conversation, Carr also acknowledges that he had “talked to a couple of guys at a bar Friday afternoon and I said some things that we wouldn’t normally say.”

He hastened to add, “I don’t think I’ve said anything wrong,” insisting that he would “defend on the record” everything he was now saying to the PV reporter, although he did not know that she was a journalist with PV, secretly recording him.

So what did he say that Project Veritas caught on tape?

The PV reporter was clearly hoping to bait Carr into revealing what he and others at CNN really think, so as to strip away any claim of objectivity on the part of the network dubbed “Fake News” by President Trump and “American Pravda” by Project Veritas. When Carr mentioned the secretly recorded videos released by Project Veritas, she asked him who did the recording. Carr replied, “Just this right wing advocate,” to which the PV reporter asked, “Hitler youth?”

Carr sort of laughed, then characterized the recorder as “a guy who hates CNN, who was pro-Trump and wanted to expose CNN’s lies.”

Regarding Bonifield's secretly recorded remarks, Carr told the PV reporter, “We’re all going holy s**t, how is this guy [John Bonifield] so stupid, he’s talking to everyone and telling, saying X, Y, Z about CNN. Then I went … Well, I talked to a couple of guys at a bar on Friday afternoon and I said some things that we wouldn’t normally say.”

Carr noted that Bonifield was asked in the recording, “Hey, don’t you think CNN’s coverage is a little ridiculous right now? And he said, well yeah, I think it’s over the top and right now it’s kind of b******t.”

Carr then said the thought struck him that he might have done the same thing (talked to a PV reporter, which is ironic in that he was now talking to yet another PV reporter). “I had the thought of literally, I’m not bulls****ting you … I literally went, holy s**t, I hope those two guys that I met weren’t trying to s**t with me and record me.”

In speaking to the PV woman journalist, Carr explained that he is not on the air himself because he does not have the “gravitas," and that he also did not “have a brother who’s the governor,” in a clear reference to New Day host Chris Cuomo, the brother of liberal Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo. After the PV journalist strokes his ego, telling him that he is “extremely intelligent” and “very well spoken,” Carr responded, “I cannot technically say anything, but I can simply say that there’s a lot of us [at CNN] that spend a lot of time in the newsroom criticizing, just the same points … Just can’t stand that guy when he talks, we’re like shut up.” (As James O’Keefe of Project Veritas noted in summarizing the secretly-recorded videos, CNN has a “toxic culture of anti-Trump bashing.”)

What all of this should tell the American voter is that CNN promotes a slanted version of the news, believing that voters were “stupid as s**t” to have elected Trump over Hillary Clinton.

But who is the “stupid” one here, considering CNN news employees continue to admit their leftist bias to people they don’t know in bars or on street corners who turn out to be enterprising reporters from Project Veritas.

Photo: screen-grab from Project Veritas video