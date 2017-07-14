Trump Jr.’s E-mail: Want to Talk About Treason? Okay....

The obsession with Donald Trump Jr.’s “Russian” e-mail chain is just the latest example of what the Media/Democrat Party/Establishment Axis does best: engage in misdirection to confuse people about who America’s real enemies are.

Now, since the e-mails are currently Exhibit A in Trump treason allegations, let’s talk about treason. No, we don’t have to go back to when Democrat senator Ted Kennedy secretly approached the murderous Soviets and asked for help defeating Ronald Reagan in 1984. That’s too old and too obvious. But try this on for size.

We’ve now learned that U.S. soldier Ikaika Erik Kang, just arrested for Islamic State ties, expressed allegiance to the group as early as 2011 (which is much like a serviceman having expressed support for the Nazis during WWII). Instead of being immediately put in the stockade, however, Barack Obama’s military and FBI, the Daily Mail reports, “investigated to determine whether he posed a threat, authorities said.”

They must have still been wondering in 2013, because that’s when they gave Kang back his security clearance after having revoked it the year before.

This clearly was part of the leftist Obama mentality that sought to elevate anything contrary to Americanism. It didn’t matter that Kang had already threatened “to hurt or kill other service members back in 2011,” as the Mail relates it. It doesn’t matter that he could have been the next Major Nidal Hasan, who killed 13 at Ford Hood in 2009 after he, too, expressed jihadist sentiments but wasn’t stopped. Hey, if you want to make an omelet, you have to break a few eggs.

Some will point out that the Left’s enabling of intra-military jihad isn’t, technically speaking, treason. That’s true. Neither is what Trump Jr. (shown above) did, with experts saying it wasn’t illegal. But we’re talking here about treason in spirit, which is often worse than the illegal variety.

The Trumps also aren’t inviting aliens into the nation to overwhelm the natives. But that’s precisely what the Left has been doing for ages via im/migration, with Obama ratcheting the process up to a fever pitch. He used every trick in the book — granting gratuitous “refugee” status, ceasing border enforcement, etc. — to ensure that as many non-Americans as possible would occupy America.

Obama did this because, as the Daily Caller reported in 2015, he believes “immigration will drown conservatism.” Actually, it drowns Americanism.

But the Left knows what it’s doing. Eighty-five percent of our legal immigrants come from the Third World (also, in part, Ted Kennedy’s handiwork); 70 to 90 percent of them vote for leftist Democrats upon being naturalized. Obama hailed this, mind you, saying that becoming a “hodgepodge of folks” extinguishes Americanism.

No, he wasn’t as blunt as overseas soul mate and Social Democrat politician Mona Sahlin, who said, alluding in 2001 to “her nation’s” immigration-born changes, “[T]he Swedes must be integrated into the new Sweden; the old Sweden is never coming back.” But what do you call people who import foreigners for the purposes of disempowering and defeating fellow countrymen? What do you call those who use demographic genocide against “their own people”? At least, I guess, they aren’t doing it via e-mail.

In his famous quotation, Roman statesman Marcus Cicero remarked 2000 years ago that “the traitor appears not a traitor.” This is especially true today because the Left has made treason the norm, birthing something I’ll call “treasonism.” It inverts reality and institutionalizes treason, creating a situation in which

• desiring to secure your border and stem a foreign invasion makes you a xenophobe.

• complaining about another nation’s flag flown in your own country gets you fired and branded a hater.

• American high-tech workers are replaced with foreigners, whom they’re forced to train.

• an illegal alien is called an “undocumented worker” (much like calling a rapist an undocumented husband).

• warning of your nation’s demographic and cultural genocide makes you a “racist.”

• defending Western civilization, as Trump did in Poland recently, brings accusations of “racial and religious paranoia.”

Add to this Obama’s/the Left’s efforts at

• foisting a contraception mandate on Christian entities, a complete betrayal of our traditional understanding of freedom of religion.

• forcing private businessmen to cater events (e.g., faux weddings) against their will, a complete betrayal of religious freedom, freedom of association and private property rights. (When in American history did we ever compel businessmen to service events they find morally objectionable?)

• removing historically present Christian symbols and sentiments from public property while opening the door to Satanism, Wicca and Islam, a complete betrayal of our cultural and religious tradition.

• using the courts to unconstitutionally overturn the people’s will (e.g., Obergefell marriage opinion), a complete betrayal of our republican government and founding principles.

In fact, it’s hard to think of anything authentically American the Left doesn’t aim to destroy. Say what we will about President Trump’s style and ideology, he’s not a treasonist. Trump is putting America first.

The Left is trying to put America down.

Trump is accused of “colluding” with an enemy of America.

Our leftists are enemies of America.

These are the things that matter. These are the matters that affect your life and those of your children and grandchildren. This leftist treasonism, if not entirely upended, will destroy our nation. Yet we’re worried about — and very well may vote next year based on — issues such as a stupid (but legal) e-mail.

Unbelievable.

Photo of Donald Trump, Jr.: Gage Skidmore

