Globalist McMaster Purges Trump Loyalists, Protects Obamaites

President Donald Trump's controversial National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster (shown), a Bilderberg attendee and a member of the globalist swamp known as the Council on Foreign Relations, is firing key Trump loyalists within the administration who seek to protect the president and implement his “America First” agenda, according to multiple sources and reports. One of the pro-Trump victims of the national security adviser’s purge was reportedly fired just for highlighting in a report the unholy alliance against the president by Islamists and globalists.

By contrast, McMaster is said to be protecting and elevating radical Obama appointees dedicated to globalism, neoconservativism, and the infamous “swamp” that Trump promised to drain. Indeed, McMaster sent a letter to Susan Rice, Obama's extreme national security adviser, waiving legal requirements and promising her continued access to classified information — a month after the start of a congressional investigation into her involvement in lawlessly unmasking the identities of Americans whose communications were intercepted.

Much of McMaster's scheming has been happening without Trump's knowledge, inside sources and reports said. But now, with scandal swirling around the national security adviser, Trump is reportedly thinking of replacing McMaster and sending him off to Afghanistan. And among Trump's supporters, a movement of sorts aimed at getting McMaster and other establishment globalists fired is gathering steam, with multiple hashtags calling for McMaster's ouster spreading across social media.

Perhaps the most stunning revelation on McMaster's purge of pro-Trump officials in recent days involves the firing of a top National Security Council official, NSC Director for Strategic Planning Rich Higgins, for outlining the powerful forces working to subvert Trump and their strategy. In a memo explaining the full-blown assault being waged against the Trump administration and the agenda the president successfully articulated to voters, Higgins offered accurate insight into what was and still is happening.

The official argued that the “Maoist insurgency model” was being used by subversive forces, both in and out of government, to crush Trump's “America First” agenda that Americans voted for in massive numbers. Among other elements is the debunked conspiracy theory alleging that Trump was essentially put into office by the Kremlin, according to Higgins, who was reportedly an ally of anti-globalist White House strategist Steve Bannon and other anti-establishment forces in the administration.

Globalists, bankers, the “deep state,” and Islamists were all involved, he said. “Through the campaign, candidate Trump tapped into a deep vein of concern among many citizens that America is at risk and slipping away,” said the memo, first reported by The Atlantic, calling for the assault to be treated as a national security priority. “Globalists and Islamists recognize that for their visions to succeed, America, both as an ideal and as a national and political identity, must be destroyed.… Islamists ally with cultural Marxists because, as far back as the 1980s, they properly assessed that the left has a strong chance of reducing Western civilization to its benefit.”

Highlighting the many facets of political warfare being deployed against Trump, using both violent and non-violent means, Higgins' analysis was prescient. “Because the left is aligned with Islamist organizations at local, national and international levels, recognition should be given to the fact that they seamlessly interoperate through coordinated synchronized interactive narratives,” he wrote. “These attack narratives are pervasive, full spectrum and institutionalized at all levels. They operate in social media, television, the 24-hour news cycle in all media and are entrenched at the upper levels of the bureaucracies.”

For putting those truths down on paper, Higgins was fired by McMaster, apparently without Trump's knowledge. But he was not the only one. Another recent victim of the globalist-led purge was Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the NSC's senior director for intelligence hired by non-globalist National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who himself appears to have been strategically taken down by the establishment and swamp creatures early on in Trump's term. Senior Middle East director Derek Harvey, another Flynn appointee, was ousted about a week ago, too. Yet another, Adam Lovinger, had his security clearance pulled by McMaster for attending a bar mitzvah in Israel, according to well-connected journalist Mike Cernovich. That forced him to leave his post.

And the purges of patriots are not over yet. Indeed, according to multiple sources quoted by the Washington Free Beacon, McMaster was on the “warpath” after learning of the memo outlining the subversive forces trying to quash Trump. As part of his globalist efforts to undermine the America First agenda, the national security adviser has been furiously targeting longtime Trump loyalists who have clashed with career bureaucrats and officials appointed by Obama while trying to “drain the swamp.” In fact, he reportedly ordered Trump's people to quit pointing out that Obama “holdovers” were sabotaging Trump's efforts and leaking information to the increasingly hysterical anti-Trump media.

An administration insider familiar with the purge, for instance, was quoted as saying that McMaster has a “list” of even more senior Trump officials that he intends to target and “phase out” in the coming weeks. “They're taking out people who were chosen to best implement the president's policy that he articulated during the campaign,” the source said, with at least four more pro-Trump senior NSC officials said to be in the crosshairs.

Other sources said the reason for the developments was that McMaster has a different agenda than Trump does. Among other issues, the swamp creatures backed by McMaster have supported the unconstitutional United Nations “Paris Accord” on “climate,” more war in Syria, Obama's globalist and unconstitutional Iran deal, and more, while Trump loyalists have supported America First policies that reject those schemes.

Lieutenant General McMaster appears to be a firmly committed globalist and a willing tool of the establishment. As The New American has been reporting since his appointment in February, McMaster has a solid globalist pedigree dating back more than a decade. Perhaps the most damning evidence of his globalist worldview and subservience to the establishment's anti-American agenda is his membership in the Council on Foreign Relations. Despite its roster of powerful members, the CFR pushes an ultra fringe agenda that virtually no mainstream American would support if they understood it.

Prominent patriotic Americans, including CFR members, have been sounding the alarm about the dangerous organization for generations. The late U.S. Admiral Chester Ward, for example, who served as the judge advocate of the U.S. Navy, was a CFR member for 16 years before resigning in disgust. “In the entire CFR lexicon, there is no term of revulsion carrying a meaning so deep as America First,” said Admiral Ward, whose comments on the CFR shed light on why the group would be entirely hostile to Trump's central promise as a pro-America, anti-establishment political candidate who lambasted globalism and the “cabal” behind it.

But the reality is even worse than just hating America First policies and advocates. “The main purpose of the Council on Foreign Relations is promoting the disarmament of U.S. sovereignty and national independence, and submergence into an all-powerful one-world government,” the admiral warned, adding that “this lust to surrender the sovereignty and independence of the United States is pervasive throughout most of the membership.” In other words, not everyone in the CFR is a fanatical globalist determined to sell out America's sovereignty, but most are.

That sinister agenda becomes clear even from reading the CFR's own mouthpiece, known as Foreign Affairs. In April 1974, for example, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Richard Gardner explained how the agenda for world government would be pursued. “In short, the house of world order will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down,” he wrote. “An end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than the old fashioned assault.” The magazine also regularly promotes regional government, war, and attacks on national sovereignty.

And there is plenty of evidence — including the fruits of his tenure in the Trump administration — suggesting McMaster is among the majority of CFR members who support the globalist agenda. In June, he even attended the premier establishment gathering known as Bilderberg. And among other key policies, McMaster was the architect of the unconstitutional half-baked missile strike on Syrian authorities following a likely false-flag operation — a chemical attack that evidence suggests was probably carried out by globalist-backed jihadists hoping for more U.S. military support. The unconstitutional strike sparked outrage among Trump's staunchest supporters, but was widely celebrated by the establishment and its lackeys.

A decade ago, McMaster joined the globalist-minded International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London as a “senior research associate.” According to the organization itself, his mandate was to “conduct research to identify opportunities for improved multi-national cooperation and political-military integration in the areas of counterinsurgency, counter-terrorism, and state building.” In short, his job was to find ways to advance globalism and what globalists often refer to openly as the “New World Order.”

In recent days, the trickle of information on McMaster's purges and anti-Trump sentiments has turned into a flood. Various reports, though, have suggested that Trump is also becoming increasingly frustrated with McMaster. According to supposed anonymous sources cited by left-wing establishment organ Bloomberg, Trump has clashed frequently with the national security advisor, even complaining in front of McMaster about “the general undermining my policy.” From McMaster's efforts to quash Trump's use of the term “radical Islamic terrorism” and his refusal to get rid of Obama holdovers suspected of leaking, to his purge of Trump loyalists and hostility to the America First agenda, the president is said to be nearing the end of his patience with McMaster.

Unfortunately, as The New American has documented extensively, McMaster is not the only establishment-backed globalist swamp creature haunting the administration and seemingly betraying the American people who voted for Trump. In fact, there are a number of CFR members and Bilderberg attendees burrowed into strategic positions all across the administration. If Trump truly hopes to Make America Great Again, he will have to begin with a purge of globalists and establishment operatives. Considering the ongoing purge of Trump's most loyal people by McMaster, the national security advisor might be a good place to begin draining the swamp — before the swamp manages to drain Trump.

Photo: AP Images

Alex Newman is a correspondent for The New American, covering economics, education, politics, and more. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook.

