Patriot Prayer: Inventing White Supremacists

What do you do when you don’t have enough white supremacists? You invent them.

Especially when you hate their guts.

How does this work? All evil forces like to have a boogeyman to distract people from their own boogeyman status. Enter the (cue the ominous music) White Supremacist Threat™. Just consider, for instance, an example provided, with a dose of comic relief, by the Weekly Standard:

As white supremacists go, Joey Gibson makes for a lousy one. For starters, he’s half Japanese. “I don’t feel like I’m Caucasian at all,” he says. Not to be a stickler for the rules, but this kind of talk could get you sent to Master Race remedial school.

And it gets worse. The founder of Patriot Prayer — a Vancouver, Wash.-based operation that sponsors rallies and marches promoting freedom and First Amendment rights along with all-purpose unity — also spews hippie-dippie rhetoric like “moderates have to come together” and “love and peace [are] the only way to heal this country.” Joey tends to sound less like an alt-right bully boy than a conflict-resolution facilitator or a Unitarian Sunday school teacher.

For his late August “Liberty Weekend” in the Bay Area, which was to include a free speech rally in San Francisco followed by a “No to Marxism” rally in Berkeley (headed by a local “transsexual patriot”), Joey advertised that “no extremists will be allowed in. No Nazis, Communists, KKK, Antifa, white supremacists . . . or white nationalists.” (So much for free speech.) Likewise, the advertised docket of speakers was to include “three blacks, two Hispanics, one Asian, one Samoan, one Muslim, two women, and one white male.” If becoming a liberty movement fixture doesn’t work out for Gibson, he has a promising future as a UC Berkeley admissions officer.

None of this mattered to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who urged the National Park Service to pull the permit for Gibson’s Aug. 26 Liberty Weekend event, calling it a “white supremacist rally.” She wasn’t alone. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) and the mayors of Berkeley and San Francisco also denounced the group.

Of course, it isn’t unusual for leftist radicals to label conservatives, and especially Trump supporters, racists. This is done for many reasons, one of which is that it feels right and another is that it serves to demonize opponents. Yet it illustrates something else.

When analyzing the litany of fake “hate crimes,” observers often point out that actual hate crimes are so rare that the Left has to stage them. The situation here is similar: Actual white supremacists are so rare that the demagogues have to invent them.

The purpose is misdirection, as with a magician using extraneous, or “fake,” hand movements to distract the audience from his sleight-of-hand. So the chant is “Look at the white supremacist! Watch the Klansmen! Beware the white nationalists!” That way you, hopefully, won’t notice that the Left is responsible for almost all the last year’s political violence (e.g., Rep. Steve Scalise shooting); is pushing an anti-American agenda, in schools and elsewhere, and is erasing our culture; is importing voters via immigration and illegal migration; and is working to eliminate borders, including between insanity and state.

In fact, if people are truly fooled by the misdirection and believe that “Trump is responsible for an increase in violence and Racism™,” they may give leftists control of Congress in 2018 and the presidency in 2020. Then the Left can resume using the federal government, along with culture-shaping entities, to effect America’s “fundamental transformation.”

Even more significant than white supremacists’ small numbers is their total lack of institutional support. No one in government, the media, academia, or entertainment gives them anything but the back of a hand. The same cannot be said, however, about Antifa, BLM, and other radical left-wing groups.

For example, the mayor of Berkeley, Jesse Arreguin, is a member of the Facebook page of left-wing group BAMN (By Any Means Necessary). As its name implies, BAMN isn’t above using violence when “necessary” and has often done so. President Obama met with the president of the National Council of La Raza (the Race) in 2014. The New American’s William F. Jasper has pointed out that the liberal media are “cheerleaders” for Antifa communist thugs and has lamented the group’s wide support in academia. And even leftist NPR commentator Mara Liasson noted that condemning Antifa should be a “no brainer” and was surprised that most Democrats had failed to do so.

But it’s no surprise. The truth would reveal who the true boogeymen really are. And, hey, the establishment wants to stay in power.

Image: Clipart.com