Are Accusations Against Judge Moore Beginning to Unravel?

In an apparent effort to destroy the candidacy of Judge Roy Moore in the special election for U.S. Senate in Alabama, the liberal establishment Washington Post has accused Moore, the Republican nominee to replace former Senator Jeff Sessions (who resigned to become U.S. attorney general for President Trump), of dating teenage girls when he was in his early 30s.

This was almost 40 years ago.

But now, there are indications that this effort to undermine Moore’s candidacy may be unraveling. For one thing, the Post has conflated three other courtships with young women who were of the age of consent (in which no sexual activity occurred) with an actual accusation of sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old girl.

In three of the four stories, Moore is not accused of having done anything illegal, and the relationships did not go beyond hugging and kissing. Even the Post admitted, “None of the three women say that Moore forced them into any sort of relationship or sexual contact.”

In other words, a candidate for U.S. Senate kissed some girls 40 years ago, when they were all single.

Moore has been married to the same woman, Kayla, for 32 years.

The only allegation that actually merits a response from Moore is the one from Leigh Corfman, who claims she was just 14 when Moore dated her. She claims that they stripped down to their underwear, and engaged in kissing and fondling. If true, this would certainly be a serious matter, but it is an assertion that Moore flatly denies.

In her version of the story, Corfman told the Post that Moore called her on a phone in her bedroom to arrange a date. But Corfman’s mother told Breitbart News that her daughter did not have a phone in her bedroom when she was 14.

Moore told a Republican gathering in Birmingham that the Post had “published yet another attack on my character and reputation in a desperate attempt to stop my campaign.… These attacks involve minors and they are completely false and untrue — about something that happened nearly 40 years ago. But more than being completely false and untrue, they’re very hurtful to me personally. I’ve been married to my wife Kayla for nearly 33 years. We have four children,” adding that he has one daughter and five granddaughters.

“I want to make it clear to the media present and the people present I have not provided alcoholic beverages — beer or anything else to minors,” Moore said, responding to charges that he bought under-age women alcoholic drinks. “I have not been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone. These allegations came four and a half weeks before the general election on December 12. Why now?”

Moore’s question clearly implies a political motivation by his attackers, and one of the women named in the Post story, Deborah Wesson Gibson, is indeed a known Democratic Party activist. Gibson owns Signs of Excellence, a language interpreting company. Her company’s Facebook page includes photographs of her posing with Hillary Clinton at a political rally. Other Democratic Party politicians pictured with Gibson include former Vice President Joe Biden, a former Florida senator, and Senator Bill Nelson of Florida.

Gibson’s “allegation” is that she and Moore kissed twice. Now, 40 years later, she told the Post that she considers that “inappropriate” as she was only 17 and Moore was 34. The stories of the other two women besides Corfman are similar, with stories of kissing between a single man and a single woman in a dating relationship — which would hardly seem newsworthy, except for the purpose of destroying Moore’s political career, and electing a Democrat to the Senate from a “red state.”

Corfman said that she did not tell her story sooner because of personal problems, including drinking, drugs, a suicide attempt, three divorces, financial problems, and numerous boyfriends.

Moore noted that “they” do investigations every time he runs for public office. “I’ve been investigated more than any other person in the country," he said, adding, "That these grown women would wait 40 years to come forward right now before an election to bring charges is absolutely unbelievable.”

There are indications that Moore will soon shift from defense to offense, because he apparently is doing some investigating of his own. “In the next few days there will be revelations about the motivation and the content of this article," he stated, adding, "I do not expect the Washington Post to stop. I think they have a political agenda, and I think they’re running that agenda.”

We can look forward to hearing the results of Moore’s investigation, which hopefully will shed some light on this dark story.

