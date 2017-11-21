Democrat Sexual Predators Could Give Victory to Judge Roy Moore

In an “unscientific” poll conducted by the Trussville (Alabama) Tribune on Monday, Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore is leading his Democratic opponent Doug Jones by 58 percent to 35 percent. The Tribune quizzed 2,741 readers in Trussville and surrounding towns in the suburbs of Birmingham (total population: 70,000) 80 percent of whom told the Tribune that they were not buying into the media depiction of Moore as a sexual predator.

Evangelical Christians in Alabama aren’t either. Several national evangelical leaders, including Franklin Graham, head of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, and Jerry Falwell, Jr., president of Liberty University, have expressed their support for Moore while others believe Moore is being unfairly persecuted for his faith by the mainstream media and particularly the Republican establishment.

Moore himself made clear that he was their target, telling Breitbart News over the weekend, “I believe with all my heart that Mitch McConnell [the Senate Majority Leader] and the establishment are in cahoots with the Democrats to stop this campaign. They have taken a calculated risk for two years with a Democrat [Doug Jones] and [then will] try to elect another Republican in two years. They want me out. So that’s what’s going on.”

Instead of rolling over, Moore has taken the Republican establishment on, effectively proving that in at least two cases, the mainstream media got essential facts in their charges against him grossly wrong. In a campaign statement issued on Monday, Moore’s campaign headquarters “unveiled statements from key witnesses that completely bust the story of [two of Moore’s accusers of sexual impropriety] and further reveal an unconscionable bias on the part of state and national press to hide the truth from Alabama voters who will undoubtedly see through the ‘fake news’ and elect Judge Moore for the man that they have always known him to be.”

Not only are Alabamans not buying into the media’s false frenzy but they are stepping to the plate financially to support Moore’s campaign. Moore’s campaign chairman Rich Hobson told ABC News that they have “raised more than $1 million in the last 10 days since the falsehoods came out. And that’s without the support of the NRC (National Republican Committee).”

Moore’s campaign ironically is being helped along by real and provable sexual predations by Democrats. First, there were the revelations about the charges levied against Harvey Weinstein for sexual harassment, sexual assault, and rape. These opened Pandora’s Box because of Weinstein’s close connections to top people in the Democrat Party and Hollywood. Next came Senator Al Franken, whose sexual escapades came to light last week, which were covered by The New American’s journalist Selwyn Duke. According to Duke, these were just the most obvious and most recent of sexual predations linked to Democrats:

On the liberal side we have Harvey Weinstein, Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Anthony Weiner, Ben Affleck, directors James Toback and Oliver Stone, journalist Mark Halperin, NPR editor Michael Oreskes, Congressman John Conyers, Vox Media editorial director Lockhart Steele, New York Times correspondent Glenn Thrush, CBS’s Charlie Rose, and Al Franken — and the list goes on.

Even that list is too short. On Monday it was confirmed that Michigan Democrat John Conyers, the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, settled a complaint for $27,000 in 2015 from a woman who alleged that she was fired because she wouldn’t “succumb to [his] sexual advances.”

All of which is redirecting attention away from Moore and onto the much more serious and provable accusations involving Democrats. The Real Clear Politics (RCP) Average in the Moore vs. Jones race shows Jones ahead of Moore by a scant (and statistically insignificant) 0.2 percent.

In the irony of ironies, the establishment Republicans and corrupt Democrats who want so desperately to keep Moore out of the Senate are in fact building the case, and the momentum, for Moore to outlast Jones in the December 12 contest and take Jeff Sessions' place as junior senator from Alabama.

Photo of Bill Clinton: Whitehouse.gov

An Ivy League graduate and former investment advisor, Bob is a regular contributor to The New American magazine and blogs frequently at LightFromTheRight.com, primarily on economics and politics. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Related article:

Al Franken: When Liberal Personal Life Begets Liberal Politics