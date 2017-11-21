Bombshell: Have Roy Moore’s Main Accuser’s Claims Been Debunked?

She has been Judge Roy Moore’s most damning accuser, but now people “who were there when” have come forward to make us wonder if the allegations are damned lies. Yet the national media refuse to cover the story.

Flanked by fame-seeking feminist attorney Gloria Allred, Beverly Young Nelson gave a teary-eyed press conference November 13 claiming that GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore violently sexually assaulted her in 1977, when she was 16. But other individuals, in positions to know, are now disputing key facts in Nelson’s story.

Notable among them is retired public school teacher Rhonda Ledbetter, who for almost three years, 1977 -’79, worked at the restaurant where the alleged assault took place, Olde Hickory House in Gadsden, Alabama. Another is former sheriff's deputy Johnny Belyeu, Sr., who stated that he was a “regular” at the restaurant and that he personally knew Moore from the Etowah County courthouse in the 1970s. The last is former waitress Renee Schivera, who says that she worked at Olde Hickory House during the summer of ’77.

Here are their revelations, summed up by Gateway Pundit:

1.) The Olde Hickory House required employees to be at least 16. Beverly Nelson claims she was 15 when she started.

2.) The restaurant’s dumpsters were on the side of the building and not in back as Nelson claimed.

3.) A former employee says the restaurant NEVER closed at 11 PM as Nelson claimed and at midnight on most nights.

4.) Customers at the counter were served by the bartender or cook and not by any waitress [thus, Moore wouldn’t have had occasion to interact with Nelson, the theory goes].

5.) The witnesses claim they have shared this information with several news outlets but they have refused to report the truth!

Most significantly, all three witnesses state that they never saw Judge Moore dining at the restaurant. Ledbetter told WHNT 19 News, “I never once saw Roy Moore come into the restaurant in all the time that I worked there.”

Likewise, Johnny Belyeu, Sr., who, again, knew Moore personally, tells us, “I was a regular customer at Olde Hickory House … and I never once saw Judge Moore come in there,” reported One News Now. Schivera also states that she never saw the judge at the restaurant.

This appears to vindicate Judge Moore’s statement, “I don’t even know where the restaurant is or was,” which initially was scoffed at.

Ledbetter was interviewed by WHNT 19, which spoke to her sister and one of her friends, both of whom state that Ledbetter did in fact work at Olde Hickory House during the relevant time period. As for Nelson’s employment, however, no one seems to remember her.

“Ledbetter says she also doesn't recall working with Beverly Nelson — despite working several different shifts. ‘I don't remember her. I never remember her working there,’” reports WHNT 19.

Belyeu stated likewise, “that he never saw Beverly Nelson working there either, ‘and I can't say that she even worked there [at all],’” One News Now informs. Schivera also doesn’t recall seeing Nelson.

All this contradicts Nelson’s claims. She “said Moore was a frequent customer[,] and told reporters one night after work, Moore offered to give her a ride home. She claims he sexually assaulted her in his car in a back parking lot near a garbage dumpster,” reports WHNT 19.

“‘I tried fighting him off while yelling at him to stop. But instead of stopping, he began squeezing my neck, attempting to force my head in his crotch,’ Nelson claimed during the news conference.”

Yet, according to Ledbetter, the

area wasn’t dark and isolated as she [had also] described. Rather, the building was right off the busy four-lane highway and people and cars were always around. The restaurant had a wrap-around porch, like the ones at Cracker Barrel restaurants, and there were lights all around the sides of the building. So it wasn’t dark and anyone in the parking lot was visible from the road.

[Moreover,] the dumpsters were to the side of the building, not around back and there sure wasn’t room to park in between the building and the dumpsters. People from the kitchen would take trash out of the side door and throw it right into the dumpsters. We were always told to park on the side of the building, because there just wasn’t much room behind it. I don’t remember there being an exit from the back of the parking lot, there would barely have been enough room to turn a car around.

These aren’t the first aspects of Nelson’s story called into question. She had also, reports One News Now, “produced a high school yearbook, which she claimed Moore once signed, but the campaign shot back that the signature was likely forged because the forger clumsily reprinted ‘D.A.’ from Nelson's own divorce documents signed by Moore. The letters ‘D.A.’ were the initials of a court clerk, not ‘district attorney’ as Nelson and Allred claimed.”

In addition, an assertion made by different accusers — that Moore was banned from the Gadsden Mall for propositioning teen girls — was contradicted by former mall manager Barnes Boyle. Last Thursday he told local Alabama news station WBRC, “We did have written reports and things,” and “to my knowledge, he was not banned from the mall.”

Meanwhile, a recently released CB Polling survey finds that Judge Moore — who’d fallen behind in polls after his scandal broke — has now recovered and pulled into a statistical dead heat with far-left opponent Doug Jones. Of course, the only poll that really matters will be conducted December 12, when Alabamans decide whether or not they’re going to let the establishment and the mainstream media choose their senator.