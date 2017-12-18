Roy Moore Not Conceding — Looking Into Vote Fraud Allegations

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (shown) has not conceded last week’s election. The day after the election, he announced in a video statement that the battle would not be over until every vote was counted including provisional and military ballots. But more recently the battle has taken another turn as the Moore campaign has started its own investigation into possible vote fraud.

In an e-mail sent to his supporters Saturday, Moore announced:

But I also wanted to let you know that the battle is NOT OVER! You see, military and provisional ballots haven’t been counted by the Secretary of State’s office. Without those ballots, this race is too close to call.

The e-mail added:

Not only that, but we have received reports of voter fraud and other irregularities at polling places throughout the state.... My campaign team is busy collecting numerous reported cases of voter fraud and irregularities for the Secretary of State’s Office.

One report that has raised some suspicion can be found at the Infowars.com website. It shows an excerpt of a Fox10 News broadcast that included an interview with a Jones supporter at the Doug Jones victory party. The man gleefully boasted, “We came here all the way from different parts of the country as part of our fellowship and all of us pitched in to vote and canvas together and we got our boy elected.” (Emphasis added.) The question is: Did the man really mean what he said? If he and others who came “from different parts of the country” limited their boots-on-the-ground efforts to get Jones elected to campaigning for him, then that’s perfectly legal. But if these out-of-staters actually voted for Jones, then that’s illegal.

While the details of the Moore campaign’s investigation into possible vote fraud have not yet been released, witnesses have told The New American that the campaign is actively investigating any reports they receive. The New American will continue to follow this story.

Photo of Roy Moore: AP Images