Who’s Lying? Senator Durbin or President Trump?

Is Senator Dick Durbin believable? Or is this another Fake News story to remove Trump “By Any Means Necessary”?



The virulently anti-Trump media and their Democrat allies in Congress intend to flog the alleged “s***hole” comment by President Trump for every drop of blood they can wring from it. We repeat, “alleged” comment, because, so far, all we have as “corroboration” is the testimony of Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (shown), an unreliable witness. Why unreliable? Because he is one of the ultra-left Democrats in the Senate who have been gunning for Donald Trump since even before Trump’s Election Day victory in November 2016. Durbin hopes that his incendiary accusations against the president will redound to multiple gains — for himself and the Democrats — in both the short and long term.

According to Durbin, who attended the president’s meeting with congressional leaders on immigration, President Trump’s comments were “hate-filled, vile, and racist.” And, Durbin avers, Trump said them “repeatedly.” The senator made this statement to the press after President Trump denied the vulgar comments attributed to him by the Washington Post. "In the course of his comments, [he] said things which were hate-filled, vile, and racist," Durbin insisted. "You've seen the comments in the press — I have not read one of them that's inaccurate.... He said those hate-filled things, and he said them repeatedly."

This is a he-said-she-said draw that, in most people’s minds, turns on which of the two — Trump or Durbin — is more likely to be telling the truth. It was clear from the get-go that the anti-Trump mainstream media accepted the claim from an anonymous source as irrefutable fact. Was Senator Durbin the original source? That is likely, and if so, do his public comments now constitute “corroboration”? And are his characterizations of the president’s remarks as being “hate-filled, vile, and racist” accurate, or is he merely demonstrating that he is stuck in the Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) in which everything the president says, no matter what the topic, is “hate-filled, vile, and racist”?

Durbin’s Coup Agenda

It’s important to recall that almost immediately after Trump swept to victory in November 2016, Durbin was already getting the impeachment ball rolling. This was before Trump had even been inaugurated and before he had assumed his rightful place in the Oval Office.

Yes, in December 2016, a month before Inauguration Day, Durbin was trying to overturn the election. Together with four fellow Senate Democrats — Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Ben Cardin of Maryland, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, and Chris Coons of Delaware — Durbin sponsored a bill aimed at impeaching Trump for “personal financial conflicts of interest” under the Constitution’s “emoluments clause.”

In their December 15, 2016 press statement on the bill, Team Warren-Durbin stated that, among other things, the bill would codify “a sense of the Congress that the President’s violation of financial conflicts of interest laws or the ethics requirements that apply to executive branch employees constitute a high crime or misdemeanor under the impeachment clause of the U.S. Constitution.”

More than a dozen other Democratic Senators quickly jumped on board as co-sponsors, including (no surprise) such left-wing stalwarts as Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Al Franken (D-Minn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), and Cory Booker (D-N.J.). In the House, Representative Maxine Waters (aka “Mad Maxine”) had likewise been hollering for impeachment since before Day One of the Trump administration. After the Warren-Durbin bill was dropped in the Senate hopper, radical Reps. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), John Conyers (D-Mich.), and Richard Neal (D-Mass.) brought up an identical version in the House.

However, the emoluments/conflict of interest charges never caught on. But, thanks again to the Washington Post (and the New York Times, CNN, MSNBC, etc.), “Russiagate” was whipped into a new frenzy. When all the “Russia collusion” evidence turned out to be a nothingburger, the anti-Trump forces threw everything into Charlottesville. Then back to Russiagate. Then … on and on, one “scandal” after another has been confected, while the Russia collusion charges simmer in the background, with hopes that something — anything — can be found to provide plausible grounds for impeachment.

Senator Durbin’s charges that President Trump “repeatedly” used comments that were “hate-filled, vile, and racist" are aimed at weakening the president and making it more likely that he can be removed, either by impeachment or by declaring him “unfit” under the 25th Amendment succession provision.

Besides inciting the current furor to remove President Trump from office — whether by impeachment or the 25th Amendment — Senator Durbin undoubtedly hopes to use the uproar to also weaken Trump’s opposition to DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and other immigration reform efforts, such as building the border wall. Durbin’s remarks are already being used to whip up the Open Borders lobby, as well as to elicit condemnations of the president from the United Nations (naturally) and elected leaders and activists worldwide. Another benefit for Durbin & Company that is certainly in the calculus is the impact that they hope this current commotion will have on this year's congressional races. Durbin is undoubtedly hoping it will help the Democrats retake the Senate, so that he can retake his majority whip post, if not Senate majority leader.

Facts to Know About Dick Durbin

Although not as well known nationally as Senators Diane Feinstein, Al Franken, Elizabeth Warren, or Charles Schumer, Senator Durbin is a major player in the political world. Illinois’ senior senator was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1982, where he served seven terms (1983-1997). Then it was on to the U.S. Senate in 1997, where he has served as Senate Democratic whip and Senate majority whip. He currently serves as minority whip and dean of the Illinois congressional delegation. Like Barack Obama, who was an understudy of Durbin’s in Illinois, Durbin is a brass-knuckles guy who fights “the Chicago way.” When running for the presidency in 2008, then-Senator Obama told a fundraising dinner audience that “if they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun.”

That’s “the Chicago way,” he said, a reference to Al Capone and the rough and tumble (and often violent) politics of the Windy City. Career politician Durbin obviously agrees, since he has been a staunch supporter of militant labor unions, such as the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and Teamsters, whose thugs have carried out notorious attacks on law-abiding Illinois citizens.

During his nearly two-decade stint in the Senate, Dick Durbin has earned a pathetic cumulative score of 11 percent on this magazine’s Freedom Index.

In addition to being reliably pro-abortion, pro-foreign aid, pro-gun control, pro-United Nations, pro-ObamaCare, pro-amnesty for illegal aliens, etc., Durbin was chiefly responsible for whipping other senate members into line on these and other important issues.

Here are a few other items that illustrate how far out on the Left Senator Durbin is:

• ACORN — In 2009, Congress voted to cut all funding to the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN), a radical group that had for decades been fleecing American taxpayers of millions of dollars. It took an undercover video sting by an independent film maker to bring ACORN’s shady dealings into the light of day. The Senate voted 83-7 to stop the funding. Durbin was not only one of the “Socialist Seven” who voted to continue funding the criminal enterprise, but he also took to the Senate floor to defend the ACORN radicals.

• IPS Marxist Comrades — Senator Durbin is allied with, and supported by, two of the most important Marxist organizations in America: the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). In 2010, Durbin was a speaker at the “America’s Future Now!” conference sponsored by the IPS and its adjunct organization, the Campaign for America’s Future (CAF).

• IPS Acolades — Although Durbin rated miserably on our Freedom Index, as noted above, the radical Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) rates him highly on its “Congressional Report Card.” Chuck Collins, a co-author of the Report Card, wrote: “The report’s ‘Honor Roll’ gives an A-plus grade to 5 members of the U.S. Senate and 14 House members, including Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Al Franken (D-MN), Bernard Sanders (VT-I), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).”

• More Comrades — Durbin’s active, close supporters include longtime Chicago activists Bea Lumpkin, a Communist Party USA organizer, and Professor Timuel Black, a socialist organizer who worked with the Communist Party but has denied ever officially joining it. However, Black does admit to being friends with President Obama’s Weather Underground terrorist pals Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn. Black says of fellow Chicago “activists” Ayers and Dohrn: “I’ve been friends with them going back to 1968, since long before I knew Barack."

In a 2001 profile on terrorist Bill Ayers for the left-wing magazine The Nation, entitled “Looking for Mr. Goodbomb,” John Leonard writes that Ayers “seemed to channel the BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY Malcolm X poster on the wall in their kitchen.” We don’t know if Senator Durbin has additional ties to Ayers, besides his common association with Timuel Black, Barack Obama, and other Chicago “activists,” but he does seem to share the Ayers philosophy of “By Any Means Necessary.” His latest accusations against President Trump should be seen in that light.

Photo of Sen. Durbin with Pres. Trump during meeting on immigration policy, Jan. 9, 2017: AP Images

Related articles:

Trump’s Alleged Coarse Remark Aside, Is Immigration From Undeveloped Countries Good for America?

Top Risks: Globalist Guru Ian Bremmer's Report Is a Deep State Hit Piece on Trump

The McMaster Cabal: Lead Operatives in the Deep State Coup Effort to Oust Trump

Deep State “Plan C” Is to Kill Trump, Advisor Roger Stone Warns

Deep State Boasts: We’re Sabotaging Trump From the Inside