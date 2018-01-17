Who’s Crazy, Mentally Unfit? Trump or Obsessing Media Misfits?

Presidential physical-mental exam shreds the Fake News media’s psycho-babbling blatherskites.

The president’s physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, announced last Friday that President Trump is in “excellent health,” both physically and mentally. "The president’s physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went exceptionally well," said Dr. Jackson, a Navy admiral who also conducted official White House physical exams of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Moreover, Dr. Jackson said, he would be providing more details on Tuesday, January 16.

The doctor’s report on President Trump’s medical examination has now been released, and it throws a big monkey wrench into the campaign for removing the president on grounds that he is “crazy,” “nuts,” “unstable,” “mentally ill,” “mentally unfit,” and/or suffering from “dementia” or “Narcissistic Personality Disorder” (NPD). In his White House press conference on Tuesday, Dr. Jackson responded to questions and told reporters he found “no issues whatsoever” with Trump’s mental ability and pronounced him “fit for duty.”

In an effort to silence his critics on this issue, President Trump had asked for a mental evaluation along with his physical exam, something no other president has done. According to Dr. Jackson, President Trump scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, considered a gold-standard test for dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other signs of cognitive degeneration in older adults. In his concluding summary, Dr. Jackson stated:

The President’s overall health is excellent. His cardiac performance during his physical exam was very good. He continues to enjoy the significant long-term cardiac and overall health benefits that come from a lifetime of abstinence from tobacco and alcohol. We discussed diet, exercise, and weight-loss. He would benefit from a diet that is lower in fat and carbohydrates, and from a routine exercise regimen. He has a history of elevated cholesterol and is currently in a low dose of Crestor. In order to further reduce his cholesterol level and further decrease his cardiac risk, we will increase the dose of this particular medication. The President is currently up to date on all recommended preventive medicine and screening tests and exams. All clinical data indicates that the President is currently very healthy and that he will remain so for the duration of his presidency.

But don’t expect Dr. Jackson’s report to silence the calls for Trump’s removal by the establishment media’s psycho-babbling blatherskites, who have been insisting for over a year that President Trump is certifiably loony.

CNN, naturally, is sticking by its own psychological evaluation of the president. CNN’s Brian Stelter responded on Twitter by insisting, “Someone could be sharp as a tack, but still unfit." Here’s Stelter’s tweet on January 16, after the release of Dr. Jackson’s exam report:

Brian Stelter@brianstelter

Here's how the next few hours will go. Trump supporters will say "Concerns about Trump's mental health were always absurd. Case closed now." The obvious response: "The Q's about fitness for office are serious. Someone could be sharp as a tack, but still unfit"

Stelter is competing with fellow anti-Trump psychoanalysts at CNN — Don Lemon, Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, Erin Burnett — for top Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) honors. And the CNN contestants are competing with TDS contestants at the New York Times, Washington Post, Huffington Post, Politico, MSNBC, CBS, NPR, etc.

If you are unaware of the obsession of the media elites with the “Trump is insane” thesis, simply type “Is Trump crazy, mentally unfit?” — or something similar — into a search engine. You may be astounded at the avalanche of hyperventilating headlines and newsroom bloviations on the subject. You’ll find hundreds of stories over the past year along these lines:

• “Is Donald Trump Mentally Ill? 3 Professors Of Psychiatry Ask President Obama To Conduct ‘A Full Medical And Neuropsychiatric Evaluation’” — Huffington Post

• "Is It Time to Call Trump Mentally Ill?" — New York Times

• "Donald Trump's malignant narcissism is toxic: Psychologist" — USA Today

• "President Trump exhibits classic signs of mental illness" — New York Daily News

• "25th Amendment Could Declare Trump Mentally Unfit" — Yahoo News

• "Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness" — The Independent

• "Trump is mentally unstable" — CNN

• "Trump Shows He Is Unfit, and Yet He's Still the President" — Bloomberg

• "Donald Trump isn't mentally ill. He's evil" — Slate Magazine

• "Worried About Trump's Mental Stability? The Worst Is Yet to Come" — The Intercept

• "Is Trump mentally ill? Or is America? Psychiatrists weigh in" — Washington Post

Choosing the top Trump Derangement Syndrome contestant among these many desperate attempts by Trump-obsessed “journalists” is a daunting exercise. Nevertheless, perhaps the top prize should go to the team of Jennifer Wiener (New York Times) and Michael Smerconish (CNN) for their psychoanalysis of President Trump on January 8, 2018. In her interview with Smerconish, Weiner told the CNN audience (see video below) the fact that President Trump does not have a pet dog in the White House is proof enough that he is psychologically flawed. It is her “grand unifying theory of Trump,” she said. Yes, Weiner insists that President Trump’s failure to have a family dog — as did the Obama family, the Bush family, and other First Families — is evidence of his lack of maturity, responsibility, and compassion. According to Weiner, President Trump needs a dog so he “can function as a human being.” Seriously! And Smerconish fully agreed! This is what is supposed to pass for “journalism” in today’s media? No wonder the “Fake News” meme has resonated so strongly with so many Americans.



