ReleaseTheMemo: Media, Dems Try to Cover Up “Shocking” House Intel Memo on Clinton-Russia-Trump

As the nation hurtled toward a government shutdown on Thursday, January 18, another drama of huge significance was unfolding in the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI, usually referred to as the House Intelligence Committee), under chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.). The committee voted to release transcripts of the testimony of Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS, the research company that produced the infamous fake “dossier” on Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia. The committee also created an enormous stir by producing a four-page classified memo that was available only for members of the House of Representatives to view in a secure room in the Capitol. Several members who viewed the memo described the contents as “shocking,” “alarming,” and “sickening,” and predicted that it would lead to current and former high government officials going to jail.

Appearing on the Fox News Hannity program, along with investigative reporter Sara Carter, on January 18, Representatives Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) described what they had seen in the memo as evidence of massive criminal conduct by President Obama’s operatives in the Department of Justice and the FBI.

Representative Jordan told Sean Hannity: “Sean, what I read today in that classified briefing room is as bad as I thought it was. And every single American citizen should have the ability to see that information to know exactly what our FBI was up to.” Hannity asked if the contents of the memo would “shock the conscience of the American people?” “Sean, it shocked me,” Representative Jordan responded. “I compared it to — I remember the day I walked in two years ago on the Benghazi committee [—] walked in and saw the immunity agreements that were given to people in the Clinton investigation. I didn't know who they had given them to. I opened up that folder and I looked down the Justice Department official slid that folder over to me on the table and [I] look down and see they gave Cheryl Mills immunity during the Clinton investigation? Clinton's chief of staff? Her lawyer.”

“Today, when I read the [Intel Committee classified memo], I had that same shocked feeling," said Jordan. “I was like, wait a minute, this actually happened from our Justice Department and this FBI? That's how serious this is. That's why we are calling on every bit of that information we got to see today to be made public for you to see, for journalists to see, most importantly for the American people to see.”

Representative Gaetz charged that the ongoing attacks on President Trump, including especially the Mueller investigation on Trump and Russia, are “the very elements of a palace coup."

“I believe there are people who will go to jail,” said Gaetz. “I was very persuaded by the evidence. And it also became clear to me why [Senators] Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham felt it so important to refer this matter for criminal prosecution. You don't get to try to undermine our country, undermine our elections and then simply get fired.”

Because the memo involves classified material, members of Congress who saw the memo had to sign an agreement not to divulge contents or discuss its details. “The American public deserves to know the truth here,” said Sara Carter, who has been a leading reporter on the issue. “It is absolutely essential that we understand what was happening and this was a duly elected president of the United States of America, and if people within our own government were trying to usurp that and change the trajectory, then the American people need to know.”

Representative Jordan explained the effort to get the memo released to the public. “Here is the process,” he told Fox News. “Chairman Nunes and the Intelligence Committee in the House, he can bring the committee back together. They can have a vote. If the majority of the committee votes to release these documents, the executive branch gets a certain amount of time to review them. If the executive branch gives a thumbs-up, they go public.”

The Democrats are unified in opposing release of the memo. In fact, they even tried to stop members of Congress from being able to view the document. “Every single Democrat on the Intelligence Committee voted against even allowing other members of Congress to see this information,” noted Gaetz. “So you know they're going to fight against release to the American people.”

“What are the Democrats so afraid of?” Gaetz asked. “Why don't they want the American people to know the truth about what was going on with the government, how that impacted the president, his transition, his campaign and it just seems interesting to me that Democrats don't want us to know what the entire basis was in the first place for the Mueller probe. They want to drag this out through the midterm elections to try to embarrass this president and distract from the critical work we have to do to save this great country. Let's release the documents.”

Bogus Dossier, FISA Warrants, FBI Abuse

Due to the classified restrictions, Representatives Jordan and Gaetz did not get into specifics, but it is generally believed that an important part of the memo deals with the GPS Fusion fake “dossier” that was used by President Obama’s Attorney General Loretta Lynch to get warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to launch surveillance of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and his campaign.

The Fusion GPS dossier was compiled by ex-British intelligence agent Christopher Steele and was paid for by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). In plain language, it was a politically motivated gambit, part of a dirty tricks campaign aimed at an opposing politician. The FISA judge who signed off on the surveillance warrants on the Trump team, apparently, was not informed about this crucial evidence.

Representative Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) told Fox News's Laura Ingraham on January 18 that "people will be shocked" when they learn what has been happening at the highest levels of our government.

Also appearing on Ingraham's show was Representative Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), who declared, “I think the national interest is harmed by keeping it a secret from the public. We have to be transparent, we have to get this out there. It is so vital, so important. And I think Americans are going to be as outraged as I know Raul and I are, and many of my colleagues are who have read this. It has to get out, and I don't believe we can hide behind the shield of national security interest because the problem is just flipped on its head. And you'll notice, it was Democrats in that committee who don't want it released.”

On Friday, January 19, Representative Matt Gaetz led a contingent of 65 members of the House of Representatives in signing a letter to Chairman Nunes, calling on him to release the memo to the public.

“Thank you for your hard work as Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), and for making the recent four-page memo from HPSCI available to Members of Congress,” the brief letter states. “After reading the document, we were shocked and frustrated, but it has deepened our belief in the vital importance of transparency.”

“This important memo will be of interest to anyone who cares about America and our democratic system of government,” the congressional letter continues. “We are writing to request the immediate release of this document to the public, as well as any relevant ancillary information. The audience of this document should not be limited to Members of Congress — the American people deserve to know the information it contains.”

On the same day, Representatives Sean Duffy (R-Wis.) and Chris Stewart (R-Utah) joined Laura Ingraham on Fox News to emphasize the importance of getting the information in the memo to the American public.

“The bottom line,” said Duffy, “is that this doesn’t fit the Democrat narrative that Donald Trump colluded with Russia. And so, if it doesn’t fit the narrative they don’t want to see it, because they’re not looking to find the truth, they’re looking for a pathway to destroy Donald Trump.”

Over the weekend, according to various reports, Representative Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, met with House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte to discuss releasing some of the intelligence documents that support the memo.

"It's like any document you put out, it should be referenced, footnoted — it should have the appropriate underlying reference to the material and to the degree that you can, show that material," said Representative Jim Jordan. "I think the memo is accurate, but I think just because we know what the other side's argument is going to be, you need that," Jordan added, referring to the proposal to release adequate evidence to answer the suspicions of critics that the memo is simply a partisan Republican ploy to divert attention from the year-long Mueller probe, an effort critics have denounced as a “witch hunt” that has thus far turned up nothing to substantiate the allegations of Trump-Russia collusion.

