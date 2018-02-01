Left Obsessed With Porn Star’s Alleged Affair With Donald Trump

For the past few weeks, the left-wing media has focused much of its energies on the question of whether President Donald Trump ever had a sexual relationship with a porn actress, Stormy Daniels. For her part, Daniels (shown) seems to be stringing the media along, teasing them with changing stories.

On the day of the president’s state of the union message, Daniels released a “To Whom It May Concern” memo, which appeared to settle the issue, with the conclusion that no such sexual relationship ever took place. “Over the past few weeks, I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many years ago.”

Daniels continued, “The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017, and now again in 2018. I am not denying this affair because I was paid “hush money” as has been reported in overseas tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.”

That would seem to be plain enough: “This affair ... never happened.”

But then, a few hours later, after the conclusion of this memo in which Daniels said,”I will have no further comment on this matter,” she made an appearance on the late-night show of anti-Trump comedian Jimmy Kimmel, and commented on the story. Kimmel asked Daniels, “Did you sign this letter that was released today?”

“I don’t know. Did I?” Daniels answered. “That does not look like my signature, does it?”

One would think Daniels would know whether she signed the statement. In fact, after her interview with Kimmel, her spokesman, Gina Rodriguez, told the Washington Post that she and a lawyer witnessed Daniels sign the document earlier in the day. The Post made an effort to cast doubt on the veracity of her denial, however, by noting, “This statement denied the affair, but did not explicitly deny that she signed a nondisclosure agreement or had received a financial settlement.

Perhaps the Post “journalists” should take a course in logic. If there was no affair, there would be no nondisclosure agreement or financial settlement. This is along the lines of someone saying, “I found it, but it was in the last place I looked.” Well, yes, why would anyone keep looking after the missing item was found?

Daniels and Trump met in 2011 at a celebrity golf tournament. At the time, Trump had become a highly recognized TV star because of his highly popular The Apprentice. It would seem that Daniels, on the other hand, would not be all that well-known, except by those who had watched her pornographic movies. She reportedly was at the event, attempting to promote her film company, Wicked Pictures.

The porn star even considered a bid for the U.S. Senate in Louisiana in 2009, as a Repub—lican no less, but ultimately decided against it, after meeting with political consultants.

Despite her Tuesday memo, in which she said, “I will have no further comment on this matter,” she was scheduled to appear on the strongly anti-Trump TV show, The View. One wonders what she thought they were inviting her onto their liberal program to do? Discuss her “acting” career?

Clearly, the media was hoping that Daniels would categorically say that she — a porn star — committed adultery with Trump. It is hard to imagine CNN or MSNBC pursuing such a story if a Democrat president were involved. On the contrary, the media repeated the “it’s just about sex” defense repeatedly when it involved sexually-charged accusations against then-President Bill Clinton. In that case, of course, it was not “just about sex,” but rather about charges of sexual harassment leveled by Paula Jones.

While adultery committed in 2011, long before Trump was president, would not be an impeachable offense, if such an accusation could be proved, it would damage the president with his base, and make them less likely to defend him. In this case, the best the Democrats and their friends in the liberal media can do is to circulate the contradictory words of a woman who cannot even say whether she signed a memo denying the entire “affair,” a few hours after having apparently signed it.

Recalling the ugly accusations made against Alabama Senate hopeful Roy Moore, once Moore lost to a liberal Democrat, the media lost all interest in pursuing those women’s “stories.” We can suspect that once Daniels’ accusations have served their purpose of causing damage to Trump, their interest here would go away, as well.

