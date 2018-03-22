Probing Mueller: What Were His Roles in Boston Mafia Murders, Uranium One, and Other FBI Scandals

Why has Robert Mueller (shown) been shielded from questions about his role in some of the FBI’s most shameful scandals? Is it because his “Russia collusion” probe is the pointy tip of the Deep State spear aimed at President Trump?

What was Robert Mueller’s role in the infamous “partnership” between the FBI and the Boston Mafia that involved multiple murders, racketeering, extortion, witness tampering, and much more? Special Counsel Robert Mueller has a media-crafted image as “Mr. Integrity,” a straight-shooting, non-partisan, nose-to-the-grindstone, publicity-shunning public servant. The anti-Trump media projected the same kind of squeaky-clean image for former FBI Director James Comey. However, it is now public knowledge that he is a lying, leaking, partisan, political hack who grossly abused his powerful office. He should be facing criminal prosecution instead of being rewarded with a secretive (and potentially illegal) multi-million dollar book deal.

Robert Mueller’s past appears to be even more checkered than Comey’s. In her blog post for March 20, investigative reporter Sarah Carter brings up nagging questions about Robert Mueller’s troubled history that refuse to go away — because they have never been answered. Entitled, “Questions Still Surround Robert Mueller’s Boston Past,” the article deals with Mueller's involvement in what is usually referred to as “The Whitey Bulger Case” or “The FBI-Boston Mob Case,” one of the most sensational black eyes the FBI has ever suffered.

Whitey Bulger, as The New American detailed back in 1998 (“FBI Covering for Criminals”), was the murderous boss of Boston’s notorious Winter Hill Gang, also known as the “Irish Mafia.” For two decades (1975-1994) Bulger led a charmed existence, as his brutal gang carried out their crime rampage under the FBI’s protection! Time after time, Massachusetts state and local police had their elaborate, years-long investigations of Bulger foiled by FBI interference. FBI Special Agent John Connolly and John Morris, who was in charge of the FBI’s Boston Organized Crime Squad, were Bulger’s protectors and would tip him off to investigations and wiretaps by other police agencies. This corrupt FBI-Bulger relationship was dramatized in Martin Scorcese’s 2006 film, The Departed, starring Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Matt Damon. In 1994, Bulger was tipped off by his FBI handler John Connolly that investigators were closing in on him. He went on the lam and eluded capture for 16 years. He was arrested in California in 2011 and went on trial in 2013, charged with 32 counts of racketeering, including 19 murders. The jury convicted Bulger of 31 of the 32 counts, including 11 of the 19 murders. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus five years.

While Bulger was on the run, his FBI partners in crime, Connolly and Morris, were arrested and indicted. In 2008 Connolly was convicted for his role in the murders of FBI informant John B. Callahan and Oklahoma businessman Roger Wheeler. Connolly’s supervisor John Morris was allowed to get off by testifying against his underling and longtime co-conspirator. Who gave Morris a “get out of jail free” card, and why? Family members of the FBI-Bulger murder victims were outraged, as were police officials, who had had their painstaking investigations wrecked, their officers and investigators endangered, and their informants killed. Why was Morris being protected, and who above him in the chain of command was being protected? To those who had been following the FBI-Winter Hill Gang activities for years, it was inconceivable that the corrupt relationship could have gone on for so long without the knowledge (and perhaps approval?) of higher-ups in the Bureau and the Department of Justice. Why might FBI/DOJ higher-ups approve? Because while Bulger was using them for protection against prosecution, they were using him for information to arrest and prosecute other mobsters, which gave them media headlines and political kudos. In short, Bulger gave the FBI/DOJ plenty of feathers for their caps, while they wiped out his competition.

In her March 20 blog post. Sarah Carter links to a noteworthy 2011 article by Boston Globe columnist Kevin Cullen entitled, “A lingering question for the FBI Director.” The FBI Director Cullen was referring to was then-Director Robert Mueller, who had previously been one of the DOJ attorneys tasked with overseeing the FBI-Bulger criminal operation. The Cullen article introduces readers to objections raised against Mueller by Mike Albano, a former member of the Massachusetts parole board and the former mayor of Springfield, Massachusetts. He was objecting at the time to the reappointment of Mueller as FBI chief.

While on the parole board, Albano had become convinced that the FBI and DOJ had framed four men with bogus evidence for the 1965 gangland murder of a Boston hoodlum named Teddy Deegan. Albano decided to vote in favor of parole for Peter Limone, one of the four. “So in 1983, after Albano indicated he might vote to release Limone, he got a visit from a pair of FBI agents named John Connolly and John Morris,” Cullen reported. “They told Albano that the men convicted of Deegan’s murder were bad guys, made guys. ‘They told me that if I wanted to stay in public life, I shouldn’t vote to release a guy like Limone,’ Albano said. ‘They intimidated me.’’’

The FBI and DOJ framed the four scapegoats, who were then sent to prison for the Deegan murder to protect Bulger, his henchman Steve “The Rifleman” Flemmi, and Flemmi’s brother, Vincent “Jimmy” Flemmi. “After Albano was elected mayor of Springfield in 1995, he soon found the FBI hot on his tail, investigating his administration for corruption,” Cullen noted. “The FBI took down several people in his administration, and Albano is convinced that the FBI wasn’t interested in public integrity as much as in publicly humiliating him because he dared to defy them.”

In 2001, Albamno was vindicated. The four men who had been wrongly convicted in the Deegan murder were exonerated. Two of them had already died in prison. As a result of this shocking government malfeasance, the two surviving victims and the families of the deceased were awarded compensation of $100 million — courtesy of the taxpayers.

“Albano was appalled that, later that same year, Mueller was appointed FBI director, because it was Mueller, first as an assistant U.S. attorney then as the acting U.S. attorney in Boston, who wrote letters to the parole and pardon boards throughout the 1980s opposing clemency for the four men framed by FBI lies,” writes the Boston Globe’s Cullen. “Of course, Mueller was also in that position while Whitey Bulger was helping the FBI cart off his criminal competitors even as he buried bodies in shallow graves along the Neponset.”

Unfortunately, members of Congress from both sides of the aisle were too busy singing Mueller’s praises — from the sheet music provided by the FBI-DOJ scriptwriters and their Deep State media allies — to listen to Mayor Albano’s warnings. Why have Mueller and the other top DOJ/FBI officials implicated in the long-running FBI-Winter Hill Mob conspiracy not been questioned or held to account?

Mueller’s Russia-Clinton Collusion

Incredibly, the ongoing Mueller-directed farce popularly referred to as the “Trump-Russia collusion” investigation is being directed by a man who should be officially considered a top “Russia collusion” suspect. It was FBI Director Mueller, after all, who, along with then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, failed to take any action to stop the sale of Uranium One to Russia (see here, here, and here). Giving Putin 20 percent of our uranium production capacity seems to be a bit more serious than anything Donald Trump or anyone in his retinue have been accused of.

And what was Director Mueller doing while President Obama and Secretary Clinton were helping Putin build Skolkovo, Russia’s hi-tech version of Silicone Valley? Then there is the matter of Director Mueller himself flying to Moscow, per instructions of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to deliver a sample of highly enriched uranium to Russia, as Steve Byas reported here last August. Mueller’s press corps (CNN, Vox, Snopes, the New York Times, Huffington Post, et al) have all closed ranks to assure the public that “there’s nothing to see here, move along.”

Mueller is the Establishment’s golden boy who must be protected; his halo must remain untarnished if he is to carry out his Deep State assignment to unseat President Trump.

Who are the behind-the-scenes manipulators who are guiding, propping up and protecting Mueller? Some idea of the Deep State forces that are propelling his “investigation” can be seen in the strategic promotion he has received from quarters such as the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the premier brain trust pushing for world government. Not only has Mueller been an honored speaker (see embedded video below) at the CFR and many of its affiliated and allied institutions, but he is the recipient of constant accolades by the CFR-dominated, anti-Trump media combine.

Is it long past time to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate the Special Counsel, as some Republican members of Congress have proposed? Who will investigate the investigator? We have been told the House and Senate Intelligence Committees are looking into these and other troubling questions about Mueller’s past. It is vitally important that these matter be thoroughly investigated and exposed — before “Smoke-and-Mirrors” Mueller and his Fake News allies gin up enough support to transform the current media-driven impeachment campaign against President Trump into an official impeachment proceeding.

