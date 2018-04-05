Gun Protestors Reveal True Motives To Fleccas Talks

From FreedomProject Media:

The wooden spoon microphone and its carrier are back with two new videos featuring the hotly-discussed topic of gun violence in the United States.

Austen Fletcher of Fleccas Talks recently released a video featuring actors cold reading gun facts off of a teleprompter. Made in collaboration with MAGA Midge, Fletcher said they held an open casting call to make an “Honest PSA.” With the idea that many actors Fletcher comes into contact with in Los Angeles do not participate in politics, the casting call would force them to read gun facts that they may have never heard.

“The goal was to really open people’s minds and give them middle-of-the-road basic facts, and see how they take them,” Fletcher said. “Most of the people were really surprised, and it actually woke them up a little bit.”

Some of the facts included that handguns are responsible for more than 80% of total mass shootings and that nearly all mass public shootings have occurred in gun free zones.

Several of the actors discussed on- and off-camera that they had never thought about the facts but had blindly followed the crowd. Once they heard the facts, many changed their minds. Fletcher said they brought in 30 people and shot three videos, with two videos yet to be released. The topics will be illegal immigration and feminism.

To read the rest of the article and watch an interview with Austen Fletcher, click here.