Corsi Explains How to Kill Deep State, Save Trump

In this exclusive interview with The New American magazine at the Council for National Policy, Dr. Jerome Corsi tells TNA's Alex Newman about his new book exposing the Deep State's war on President Trump and the Constitution. The book, Killing the Deep State: The Fight to Save President Trump, has become a New York Times best seller and is waking up people across America. It's a sobering look at the powers behind the scenes seeking a globalist New World Order. But the good news is that Corsi also explains how Trump and Americans can destroy the Deep State and save liberty.
Related pages:
Deep State “Plan C” Is to Kill Trump, Advisor Roger Stone Warns