Maxine Waters Urges People to Confront, Harass Trump Officials

Representative Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) had a busy day on Saturday. Appearing on CNBC, she urged viewers to harass and publicly confront every member of the Trump administration wherever they might be found:

I have no sympathy for these people that are in this administration who know it’s wrong for what they’re doing on so many fronts. They tend to not want to confront this president or even leave, but they know what they’re doing is wrong.

I want to tell you, these members of his cabinet who remain and try to defend him, they won’t be able to go to a restaurant, they won’t be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store. The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest. They’re absolutely going to harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the president, ‘No, I can’t hang with you.’ This is wrong. This is unconscionable. We can’t keep doing this to children.

She reiterated her threat to impeach the president:

We’ve got to push back. We’ve got to say no. I, for example, have stepped way out there. I said this man needs to be impeached. I know a lot of people think we’re not ready to say that. Some people have said a long time ago he would become presidential. He will never be presidential. This man does not have any good values. I believe he needs to be impeached.

As a matter of fact, a long time before he’s doing what he’s doing now with these children. I think he had done enough to undermine this country and to have us understand we cannot trust him, that we should have come with an impeachment resolution. So, I believe we cannot wait until the next presidential election. We have to resist him. I want to see him impeached.

She rushed over to the Wilshire Federal Building to continue her rampage against the president and members of his administration. The YouTube video of her six-minute rant can be seen here:

Already, you have members of your Cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants, who have protesters taking up at their house, who say, ‘No peace, no sleep. No peace, no sleep.’

And guess what, we’re going to win this battle because while you try and quote the Bible, Jeff Sessions and others, you really don’t know the Bible.

God is on OUR side! On the side of the children. On the side of what’s right. On the side of what’s honorable.

And so, let’s stay the course. Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.

That harassment and confrontation of Trump officials by socialists and communists has already begun. Last Tuesday night, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, eating out at a Mexican restaurant, was confronted by protesters from the Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America, holding signs and shouting pro-illegal-immigrant slogans. Trump’s senior advisor Stephen Miller was called a “fascist” by another protester while eating dinner at a Washington, D.C., restaurant.

And the headline news from Virginia concerning the refusal of service by the owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, to Trump’s press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday night captured the spirit of the new level to which politics has descended. Maxine Waters is just one of the more boisterous and noisy promoters of that lower level.

Some have dismissed Waters’ rants as just the outpourings of a disaffected and frustrated member of the far-left fringe in Washington. That would be a mistake. Waters has a communist and anti-American history going back decades that covers 26 printed pages on the aggregator DiscoverTheNetworks.org.

For instance, in 1982 Waters lent her name to a pamphlet published for a Communist Party USA (CPUSA) group that was led by Angela Davis, Charlene Mitchell, Anne Braden, and Frank Chapman.

In 1983 she participated in a communist rally designed to coincide with the Los Angeles Summer Olympics. In 1984 she spoke at a UC-Berkeley event sponsored by the Democratic Socialists of America and Socialist Review, the monthly magazine of the Socialist Workers Party (SWP).

In 1998 Waters voted for a House resolution that called on Castro’s communist government to extradite fugitive and cop-killer Assata Shakur, and then wrote a letter to Castro apologizing for her vote. (Shakur had escaped from U.S. prison in 1979 and fled to communist Cuba ,where Castro gave her asylum.) Instead of referring to Shakur as a convicted murderer, Waters called her a “political activist” who was persecuted for her political beliefs and affiliations.

Waters is a member and former chair of the far-left Congressional Black Caucus, and a member of the equally odious Congressional Progressive Black Caucus.

President Trump erred when he tweeted that Waters is a “low IQ individual.” Waters knows exactly what she is doing, and how to do it in a manner that draws maximum attention from a liberal mainstream media looking for headlines to attack the president and his people.

It would be a mistake to write Waters off as some sort of fringe, unhinged lefty without a following. She represents, instead, the kind of thinking and behavior that threatens the very foundations of our Republic built on civility, character, and honesty. Remember that she first entered politics more than 40 years ago on the same platform that she is espousing today. And she continues to be reelected by people in her California district who don’t find her words, behavior, or communist affiliations at all objectionable.

Photo: AP Images

