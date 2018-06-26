The War On Trump: From Confrontation to Harassment to … Violence?

After The New American reported on the harassment of White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, on Friday night, her father told talk show host Laura Ingraham what happened next:

Once Sarah and her family left … [they] just went home. They had sort of had enough. But the rest of the family went across the street to a different restaurant. The owner of the Red Hen … then followed them across the street, called people, and organized a protest, yelling and screaming at them from outside the other restaurant and creating this scene.

And then Huckabee added: “This is what the left has been reduced to. It’s really tragic. And it’s dangerous.”

Dangerous, indeed. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich weighed in on Twitter: “Nastiness reflects desperation, not strength. They can’t win the argument, so they use nastiness. Sad and dangerous.”

Black journalist Derrick Hollie, writing for The Daily Signal, took special umbrage at the escalation of the attacks: “To me, a black man who has lived in the South most of my life, this strategy sounds more like that of the segregationists than those of our civil rights heroes…. So the question must be asked of anyone: Where does this sort of rhetoric lead?”

Representative Maxine Waters, the revolutionary from California with ties to communists and socialists going back decades, provided part of the answer: “We’re going to win this battle!” For Maxine and others taking up the cudgel of outrage against President Trump and members of his administration, it’s a war that has just escalated beyond simple confrontation and harassment.

Remember that left-wing Bernie Sanders supporter James Hodgkinson took his marching orders seriously in June, 2017, by shooting and nearly killing Steve Scalise, the Republican House Majority Whip from Louisiana, along with three others participating in baseball practice. The previous month Hodgkinson wrote that “Trump is a Traitor. Trump has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co.”

And there’s the incident concerning Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who was heckled and booed at a Mexican restaurant and then hassled by a mob outside her home three days later. And White House aide Steven Miller, who was called a “fascist” while dining out in D.C. And Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi who was driven from a movie theater.

There’s Robert De Niro’s obscenity, and Peter Fonda’s suggestion that Trump’s son Barron should be locked up with pedophiles, and so-called comedienne Kathy Griffin holding a representation of the president’s decapitated head.

How much worse is it likely to get? Hamilton Nolan, also a Sanders supporter and blogger at the left-wing SplinterNews.com, gave his answer:

Do you think that being asked to leave a restaurant, or having your meal interrupted, or being called [out] by the public is bad? My fascism-enabling friends, this is only the beginning…. This is going to get more extreme. And it should. We are living in extreme times…. The day will come, sooner than you all think, when Trump administration officials will look back fondly on the time when all they had to worry about was getting hollered at at a Mexican restaurant.

It’s a war and the Left has ordered its escalation.

Photo: AP Images

An Ivy League graduate and former investment advisor, Bob is a regular contributor to The New American magazine and blogs frequently at LightFromTheRight.com, primarily on economics and politics. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Related articles:

Maxine Waters Urges People to Confront, Harass Trump Officials

A Fascist Right – of a Hysterical left?