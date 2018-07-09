Will Hillary Run in 2020?

If you believe some of the pundits, Onward Together, Hillary Clinton’s new super-PAC supporting the usual “progressive” causes, is a platform to launch the 2020 Clinton for President campaign.

New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin smells another run for the presidency, given what Clinton is trying to accomplish with the new organization, which involves a number of satellite entities.

“Hillary Clinton is up to something,” he wrote. “Five times in the last month alone, she sent emails touting her super PAC’s role in combating President Trump. Most seized on headline events, such as the family separation issue at the southern border.”

In 2014, Clinton firmly said children detained at the border should be sent home, but she fired this missile at President Trump just weeks ago, calling family separation “horrific”: “This is a moral and humanitarian crisis. Everyone of us who has ever held a child in their arms, and every human being with a sense of compassion and decency should be outraged.”

Then Clinton promised $1 million from Onward Together to groups that would open America’s borders.

Marie Claire reported the details:

After taking to Twitter to urge her followers to donate to a group of 10 organizations that are fighting our country's immigration policy (a direct donation that is split evenly across each organization), Clinton was able to raise $750,000 in just one day — a number that has continued to grow throughout the week, largely in part to the politician's massive social media following.

With an average donation of $60, Clinton has raised money for the American Civil Liberties Union, the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project, the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project, and seven other organizations — all of which are fighting tooth in nail to protect children and families separated by President Trump's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy. Half of the donations alone have come from Twitter, with email, Instagram, and Facebook following behind.

Goodwin isn’t alone in thinking Clinton will run.

Writing at Legal Insurrection, William Jacobson wrote that Clinton sent a clear message with a three-word tweet after news surfaced that James Comey, the disgraced former director of the FBI, used a private Gmail account to conduct government business.

“But my emails,” Clinton wrote.

Clinton was referring to her own “de facto shadow electronic government through her private server,” as Jacobson called it. He continued:

Hillary is bitter, and refuses to accept responsibility for her own misconduct. She and her supporters are wallowing in self-pity over a year and one-half later. The election was stolen from them by (a) Comey, (b) Russia, (c) [fill in blank].

Add the highly-questionable conclusion of the Inspector General report that there was no proof of political bias in the decisions taken with regard to exonerating Hillary, and what we have here is a rage within Hillary that must be the ragiest rage since she threw plates at Bill.

Hillary, he wrote, “wants to run again.”

And in February 2017, Matt Latimer, a former speechwriter for George W. Bush, opened a column in Politico this way: “Hillary Clinton will run for president. Again.”

Latimer averred that Clinton was obviously preparing the ground for another run. The Clinton Global Initiative was dialing back its operations, he observed, and Clinton’s public statements were not those of a candidate who had thrown in the towel. Ronald Reagan, Latimer recalled, lost two presidential races before winning in 1980. Latimer added, “Clinton is not going to want to spend the rest of her life haunted by the question of ‘What if?’ What if I could run again — and win? Besides, seeking the White House has been her aspiration for decades. What else is there for her to do?”

What none of the pundits mentioned, however, is Clinton’s precarious health. Repeated and apparently serious health concerns, such as falling and coughing fits, followed her through the last campaign. Some observers speculated that Clinton suffered stress-induced seizures caused by a concussion and blood clot after a dangerous fall in 2012.

In 2019, when Clinton must start campaigning seriously, she will be 72, four years older than when she started her last campaign. But the campaign trail will be just as rough — maybe rougher.

Photo: AP Images