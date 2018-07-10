Democrats Hysterical Over Kavanaugh

After President Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh, a judge on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, to replace retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, leftist Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) unbosomed himself of a seemingly sober remark:

The Senate must now be able to have access and time to adequately review all documents, emails, other paperwork associated with Judge Kavanaugh before the process moves forward.

Judge Kavanaugh’s papers may be critical to helping the American people understand the kind of jurist that Judge Kavanaugh would be on the Supreme Court. And if that makes us take a little more time, so be it.

That sounds reasonable, except that Schumer doesn’t want the documents on Kavanaugh to ponder, with prudence, the judge’s record. Rather, Schumer admitted, his object is to comb through everything Kavanaugh has ever written in order to kill the nomination — an unlikely possibility.

On the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building with the Judiciary Committee’s 10-man squad of Democrats, Schumer promised to “fight this nomination with everything I’ve got.”

So, like most Democrats, Schumer’s mind is made up. Indeed, such was the leftist rancor about the nomination that it wouldn’t have mattered whom Trump picked, as a gaffe from The Women’s March showed.

“In response to Donald Trump’s nomination of XX to the Supreme Court of the United States,” its news release began. “Trump’s announcement today is a death sentence for thousands of women in the United States,” it continued, misspelling Kavanaugh’s name. The hysterics included dire predictions of “white patriarchal supremacists” and their “oppressive agenda.”

Another leftist group referred to Kavanaugh as “she.”

But back to the Democrats who matter.

Said Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), “This is about putting the government's authority ahead of the authority of a woman to make a decision about her own body and her future. So if you are a young woman in America, or you care about a young woman in America, pay attention to this, because it will forever change your life.”

Another Democrat, Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, smells gunsmoke:

If you care about common sense gun violence protection, Judge Kavanaugh is your worst nightmare. If you want background checks, a ban on assault weapons, or any of the other common sense measures that we have in Connecticut, or California or New York, Judge Kavanaugh will strike them down. That’s in his record, it’s indisputable.

Senator Edward Markey, (D-Mass.), is also quite displeased, thundering that Kavanaugh is “a right-wing ideologue” whose “record on important issues such as opposing the right to health care, consumer and environmental protections, and a free and open internet portends a rubber stamp for a conservative, right-wing agenda that would move us backwards as a nation.”

And that’s not all, Markey cried:

If Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed, women’s freedom to make decisions about their bodies, reforms to our health care system, the quality of our air and water, and much more will be at risk. The Senate should reject this divisive nominee.

Putative presidential candidate and fellow Bay Stater Senator Elizabeth Warren, who claims she is part Indian, won’t smoke the peace pipe with Big Chief Trump either. Kavanaugh is way off the reservation, she averred, because he is “hostile to health care for millions, opposed to the (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau) and corporate accountability, thinks presidents like Trump are above the law — and conservatives are confident that he would overturn Roe v. Wade.”

Shockingly, she tweeted, “I’ll be voting no.”

Warren and her tribe in the Senate aren’t the only Democrats on the warpath. Even those whose opinions don’t matter, because they have no say in the confirmation proceedings, offered one.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has spent years unbosomed himself about her church’s teaching about abortion, said Kavanaugh was a threat to women everywhere.

Trump’s choice, she declared, “is a clear and disrespectful assault on the fundamental rights of women and on the quality, affordable health care of the American people” who “poses a grave threat to women's rights and to our founders’ promise of liberty and justice for all.” He is, she said, “an executor of the president's bitter campaign to overturn Roe v. Wade and sabotage Americans’ health care.”

Despite the solid Democratic phalanx, Kavanaugh is likely to be confirmed. Even liberal Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, both of whom support abortion, voted to confirm Kavanaugh for his seat on the appeals court in D.C. and have not, Politico reported, said they oppose him.

