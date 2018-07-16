Clinton: Trump Wants To “Rip The Heart Out Of America”

Hillary Clinton spoke to the worthies of the American Federation of Teachers on Saturday and received the the leftist union’s Women’s Rights Award.

The former secretary of state delivered a harrowing message: A dark night has descended upon her beloved land, and the only way to stop the evil Trump administration from plunging the nation even further into the abyss is to vote in November.

Joining Clinton at the convention, which appeared to be a battle call for the 2020 campaign, was Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Masschusetts lefitst who claims she is part Native American but won’t take a DNA test to prove it, and elderly socialist Senator Bernie Sanders.

“Transactional Units”

Clinton’s message to the gathering of teachers was, apparently, one of anger and despair, TribLive reported.

Without naming Trump, she criticized the administration for its efforts to end pre-existing condition protections, its tax cuts for “the wealthiest few,” its changes to discrimination protections for students and the administration’s practice of separating immigrant children from their parents at the border.

“They are trying to rip the heart out of America,” she said. “They want to turn us into transactional units, where I get this and you get that and it’s like a man-eat-man, woman-eat-woman society. They want to turn us against each other. They want to divide and conquer.”

Any observer who is able to exercise a modicum of critical thinking will quickly realize that this is exaclty what the Left has been attempting to do to America for decades. Another tactic of the Left, of course, is to accuse your enemy of doing exactly what you yourself are doing.

Telling the unionized pedagogues what they wanted to hear, Clinton denounced the recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that forbids states from requiring non-union workers to pay dues for collective bargaining. The ruling is a major setback for unions, which spend millions of dollars promoting leftist political causes that non-members oppose but had been required to subsidize.

Clinton reminded the teachers why they must vote: “I used to worry that they wanted to turn the clock back to the 1950s; now I worry they want to turn it back to the 1850s,” she said.

“After the 2016 election, I kept running into people who would burst into tears and often they would say to me, ‘I’m so sorry I didn’t vote. I didn’t think you needed me,’” she said.

“The most critical battle of all will be fought in the voting booths next November,” Clinton said. “The single best way to fight back ... is to show up in record numbers.”

As well, Clinton falsely and preposterously claimed that the Trump administration has “gutted funding for public schools and universities, and they’ve rolled back protections against discrimination for students.”

Clinton also bellyached about the awful, old America of her benighted childhood.

“When I was growing up, there were scholarships I couldn’t get, colleges I couldn’t attend, jobs I couldn’t apply for just because I was a girl,” she complained, adding that newspapers actually published classified advertisement in which employers, horrifyingly enough, sought men.

Even basketball was the occasion for putting down the ladies: “They wouldn’t let us run on the full court.”

Our Hero

The union called Clinton “our hero and champion.”

“Hillary Clinton is a role model for women in politics, in the workplace and in society as she strives to make our democracy equitable for all people, especially women and girls,” the union’s website says.

“Keep going. Keep protesting. Keep speaking out for public education. Keep speaking out against gun violence,” Clinton told the teachers, some of whom were crying.

“In this era of alternative facts, keep speaking up for the truth, for evidence, for reason. Keep educating our next generation of citizens. And yes, keep running for office at every level. Most of all, keep standing up for an America in which every child has a world-class education, where they are given the chance to be everything they can be.”

I’m Tired

As a possible presidential candidate, Clinton sounded one personal note of interest, at least to her opponents.

“I’m so exhausted,” she said, “I can barely stand here.”

By itself, the remark doesn’t mean much, but those watching a possible run in 2020 won’t forget it, and will no doubt keep a copy of that video.

Clinton’s health was the subject of some wild speculation during her failed run for the White House in 2016. As The New American has reported, Clinton suffered a blood clot after a dangerous fall in 2012, which, some observers claimed, caused the strange tics, head jerking, and coughing fits.

Photo of Hillary Clinton with AFT president Randi Weingarten: AP Images