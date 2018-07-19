Ocasio-Cortez: Occupy Airports, Shut Down ICE

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the media darling and socialist who will likely be the next member of the U.S. House of Representatives from New York’s 14th District, has gone full radical on the subject of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and its mission to secure the county’s borders.

In an interview with the leftist Democracy Now! on radio, Ocasio-Cortez called for open rebellion against federal immigration authorities.

Ocasio-Cortez thus joins Representative Maxine “Mad Max” Waters (D-Calif.), who also called for supporters to confront those with whom they disagree.

Occupy Airports

Ocasio-Cortez is open about her sympathies for illegal aliens and her hostility toward federal immigration authorities.

As with radicals such as California State Senator Kevin de León, Ocasio-Cortez thinks ICE must be abolished, and called for radical action that could endanger airline passengers: “We have to occupy all of it. We need to occupy every airport. We need to occupy every border. We need to occupy every ICE office until those kids are back with their parents, period.”

“When we talk about abolishing ICE, we're talking about ending family detention,” she averred. “We're talking about ending an agency and ending a practice and a structure that is not accountable to the U.S. Department of Justice, that often takes on things that look a lot like enforcement activities.”

Ocasio-Cortez claims that ICE is an “enforcement agency that operates outside of the accountability of the Department of Justice,” so “it's no surprise to see the violations of civil and human rights that we're seeing right now.”

Apart from that amusing non-sequitur, Ocasio-Cortez, whose grasp of international affairs is a bit shaky, claimed that “we have to show people that we're willing to walk the walk and put our money where our mouth is.”

“Our nation is in a moral crisis” said the pro-abortion, pro-homosexual “Catholic,” and “every day that we allow the continued violation of those children's rights is the day that I believe the moral character of the United States is at stake.”

Ocasio-Cortez, however, might have to wait a while for Congress and the president to abolish ICE. On Wednesday, the House voted 244-35 to support the agency. Eighteen Democrats joined the majority.

Waters, Too

Ocasio-Cortez is not the only radical politician who seems to have lost respect for law and order.

Waters, a radical leftist who sometimes seems out to lunch during interviews, flatly called for leftists to harass Trump officials and supporters, and even engage in activities that could lead to violence.

Said the enraged leftist:

Already you have members of your cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants. We have protesters taking up at their house who are saying, “No peace, no sleep. No peace, no sleep.”

And guess what? We're gonna win this battle. Because while you try and quote the Bible, Jeff Sessions and others, you really don’t know the Bible. God is on our side. On the side of the children. On the side of what’s right. On the side of what’s honorable. On the side of understanding that if we can’t protect the children, we can’t protect anybody.

And so let’s stay the course. Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. You push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!

However dangerous that sounds, that type of language, one columnist wrote, shows that Waters has her finger on the pulse of Left, which could catapult the aging Democrat into a presidential candidacy in 2020. “On the Democratic side of the aisle, I challenge you to find a politician or media personality who has better expressed the anger, frustration and rage of the ‘Resistance’ better than Maxine Waters,” averred John Phillips in the Los Angeles Daily News.

The same might apply to Ocasio-Cortez. That an open socialist defeated an already far-left Democrat, Joe Crowley, demonstrates just how far some in the rank and file of the party have gone. Crowley toed the party line on every issue. But Ocasio-Cortez beat him like the proverbial red-headed stepchild.

The question is whether a congresswoman-elect who called for the occupation of federally protected airports, which might provoke violence against travelers, should be seated in the U.S. Congress.

