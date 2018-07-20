Trump Wants Biden in 2020

Let the trash-talk begin.

That’s what The Donald did during an interview with CBS, where he not only blamed his Russian pal Putin for interfering in the 2016 election, but also unloaded on possible 2020 contender Joe Biden (shown in center).

Trump is itching to go mano a mano with Biden, but thinks he can take on any Democrat and win.

He is driving the Left further down the road to total Trump Derangement, but that is nothing new for the Man Who Shoots From the Lip.

On Biden

As The New American reported, the Democratic bench is none too deep as far as new talent is concerned. Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders all spoke before the American Federation of Teachers to tout their presidential bona fides.

Representative Maxine “Mad Max” Waters might be a candidate, a columnist wrote, and then there are Senators Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.), two candidates considered very attractive not only because they are black, but also, more importantly, because their ages aren't close to the time Uranus requires to orbit the Sun.

Which brings us back to Biden, who is 75 now and would be on the far side of 80 after his first term.

But age isn’t what Trump discussed. He focused on Biden’s many presidential failures. The Donald is champing at the bit for a shot at Biden:

Well, I dream, I dream about Biden. That's a dream. Look, Joe Biden ran three times. He never got more than 1 percent and President Obama took him out of the garbage heap, and everybody was shocked that he did. I'd love to have it be Biden. I think I'd like to have any one of those people that we're talking about....You know, there's probably — the group of seven or eight right now. I'd really like to — I'd like to run against any one of them, but Biden ... by himself could never do anything. President Obama took him, made him vice president and he was fine. But you go back and look at how he succeeded in running, when he ran two or three times, I don't think he ever — broke one. He was at the one or less level, 1 percent or less level.

Biden, 2008

Wherever Obama found Biden, Trump’s right about one thing: His presidential bids have been dismal failures.

“I am running for president,” he told the late Tim Russert on January 7, 2007. “I’m going to be Joe Biden, and I’m going to try to be the best Biden I can be. If I can, I got a shot. If I can’t, I lose.”

At the time, Biden was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and was, NBC reported, “considered one of the Democrats’ most experienced spokesmen on international affairs.”

His campaign had about $3.5 million in the bank, and at the time, he had visited New Hampshire, Iowa, South Carolina, and Nevada, states that hold early primaries.

All Biden’s experience and charm didn’t help. After being the best Biden he could be, about a year later, Biden limped to the finish line in Iowa in fifth place, just head of Senator Chris Dodd of Connecticut.

Trump was right. Biden didn’t crack one percent.

In August that year, upstart Barack Hussein Obama picked Biden to play second fiddle and attend funerals.

Biden, 1988

Biden also ran for president three decades ago in 1988. He announced his campaign in June 1987 at the train station in Wilmington, Delaware, and presided over the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearings on the nomination of Judge Robert Bork to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Biden, viewed by some as a hero because he didn’t permit the committee to subpoena a list of Bork’s movie rentals, sat by as Senator Ted Kennedy smeared Bork as an enemy of blacks and women.

Biden joined the mugging, serving as the radical Left’s torpedo.

But what went around came around.

News surfaced that Biden plagiarized speeches by British leftist Neil Kinnock, as well as American leftists Robert F. Kennedy and Hubert H. Humphrey. He also stole material for a law review article in law school.

Bye-bye Biden.

Image: Screenshot of Biden's Twitter page