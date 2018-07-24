Tuesday, 24 July 2018

Top Headline - Trump Revoking Security Clearances Will Help Dismantle the Deep State

Written by 

Top Headline - Trump Revoking Security Clearances Will Help Dismantle the Deep State

If President Trump follows through on his threat and revokes the security clearance from former intelligence officials, it will be a great first step at dismantling the deep state that is attempting to undermine his presidency.

 

Related links:

Trump Considers Revoking Security Clearances for Brennan and Others

Sign up for daily, weekly, or monthly headlines

Deep State Special Report

Join The John Birch Society

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Massive Voter Fraud Alleged in Heavily Democrat Alabama Counties
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA