Waters: Scream in the Streets Against Trump; “Make Something Happen”

As if she hadn’t done enough to encourage rage and violence in the streets, Representative Maxine Waters (shown), the leftist from California, is now calling for her stormtroopers to hit the streets and start screaming.

The mouth from South Los Angeles County told CNBC’s John Harwood she wants “racist” President Donald Trump impeached and that Trump won’t intimidate her.

Waters, seen by one columnist as a presidential candidate for 2020, has frankly and loudly called for leftists to harass Trump administration officials or Trump supporters in public.

Scream in the Streets

“Waters is one of Trump’s most outspoken critics in Congress, and often has called for the president’s impeachment,” CNBC’s report on the interview began, noting that the president had called Waters, correctly some might believe, an “extraordinarily low-IQ person.”

Mad Maxine doesn’t much care: “I don’t care what he calls me. I know who I am. I know what I do. I am perfectly comfortable with me. He can call me whatever he wants to, he does not intimidate me, and I am not going to stop talking about him.”

And why is that? “I think he’s dangerous. I don’t know why people take it. I think Americans should be out in the streets screaming to the top of their voice. Do something. Make something happen.”

As well, the Democrat added, “A lot of people call it racism. A lot of people call it — tactics that he has employed that he’s gotten from — the Kremlin, and — Putin, and the way that they handle things.”

No wonder the party’s voice of reason thinks Trump “does not deserve to be the president of the United States. He is one of the most deplorable people I’ve ever encountered in my life.”

Attacks on Trump Officials, Supporters

To give credit where credit is due, Waters did say the government should not abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the latest cause of the radical Left.

Nor should the party advocate the radical confiscatory policies that democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — soon to be the new congresswoman from New York’s 14th district — wants to see.

“The Democratic Party is not a socialist party,” Waters said. “I just don't think our party should be identified because we have a few people who seem to be to the left of the left.”

But that doesn’t excuse Waters’ call for leftists to physically intimidate Trump officials and supporters, which is leading to fights and near riots.

After the leftist owner of a restaurant kicked out Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the president’s press secretary, because the owner didn’t like Sanders’ boss, Waters didn’t denounce the action. Instead, she called for more of it.

“God is on our side,” she claimed. “And so let’s stay the course. Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. You push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”

And again, “Do something. Make something happen.”

Something did happen: Former press spokesman Sean Spicer got the Waters treatment during a book signing in New York City on Wednesday.

“Hey Sean! You’re a real piece of garbage!” an unhinged leftist shouted. “And I hope you look around and you see all these empty seats, and you realize even in New York City, people will not come and pay money to hear you speak.”

The raving loon kept shouting as security removed him: “It’s a garbage book, and you’re a garbage person. You lied as press secretary, now you’re lying in your book. I’ve read the reviews. The Wall Street Journal called you a liar.”

In Hollywood, where Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame has been destroyed twice, another out-of-control leftist confronted a man wearing a Trump shirt. A Marine veteran stepped into the middle, which invited another anti-Trump agitator to throw the first punch. That began the melee, which included one of the leftists attacking a cameraman.

Leftists harassed Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a Mexican restaurant, and a bartender followed Trump official Stephen Miller out of a restaurant to give him the middle finger with both hands. Leftists have also targeted Trump’s former top aide, Steve Bannon.

Breitbart.com has compiled a list of “538 Acts of Media-Approved Violence and Harassment Against Trump Supporters.”

The question is whether Waters will stop pushing for what is essentially a civil war, or whether she’ll continue to agitate until the hostilities begin for real.

