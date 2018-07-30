Fake News New York Times vs. Trump and First Amendment

The media elites can’t stand that Trump continues to expose them and call them out. The Times and its media comrades continue to claim that Trump’s criticism promotes violence and undermines a free press.

The New York Times and its Fake News myrmidons are at it again. They are squealing that President Donald Trump’s pointed criticism of the Times in a recent tweet is an assault on all journalists, as well as a grave threat to free speech and a free press. The current round of anxiety attacks among the Times and its establishment media cohorts is occasioned by the president’s tweet on July 29, in which President Trump stated: “Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, ‘Enemy of the People.’ Sad!"

In a follow-up tweet, the president added: “...and the Amazon Washington Post do nothing but write bad stories even on very positive achievements — and they will never change!”

A couple of days earlier, he tweeted: “Democrats, who want Open Borders and care little about Crime, are incompetent, but they have the Fake News Media almost totally on their side!"

President Trump’s July 29 tweet about his White House meeting with the Times’ publisher, A. G. Sulzberger, set off a new round in the Trump-Media war. Sulzberger issued a five-paragraph press release on July 29 in response to the president’s tweet.

“My main purpose for accepting the meeting was to raise concerns about the president’s deeply troubling anti-press rhetoric,” Sulzberger said.

“I told the president directly that I thought that his language was not just divisive but increasingly dangerous,” the Timesman stated. “I told him that although the phrase ‘fake news’ is untrue and harmful, I am far more concerned about his labeling journalists ‘the enemy of the people.’ I warned that this inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence.”

As to be expected, the anti-Trump “mainstream” media chorus lined up behind Sulzberger, regurgitating his deception that President Trump’s condemnation of specific, very biased, left-wing media organizations is a horrifying attack on all American media.

Bloomberg News, for instance, in reporting on the Trump-Sulzberger tiff, stated that “Trump regularly refers to accurate media coverage he doesn’t like as ‘fake news’’ — a pejorative term that’s caught on with politicians worldwide.” Moreover, said the Bloomberg piece, “He’s called news reporters the ‘enemy of the people’ or the ‘enemy of the American people’ in speeches and on social media.”

Reporting on the Times-Trump dustup, Yahoo! News claimed that “Trump routinely attacked the press on the campaign trail but started calling journalists the ‘enemy of the American people’ shortly after taking office.”

So it has been with much of the rest of the Fake News reporting on President Trump’s “Fake News” tweet following the Sulzberger meeting. But what did President Trump actually say in his famous tweet that started the “Fake News” meme directed at some of the chief media offenders? Here is the text of his February 17, 2017 tweet that kicked off the ongoing gnashing of teeth amongst the media elites: “The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!"

Notice that the president named specifically the Times, NBC, ABC, CBS, and CNN. It was not a blanket condemnation of all media organizations. It was not a call for revoking the First Amendment. It was not a call to impose Hitlerian or Stalinist controls on the media, as some have charged. Obviously, President Trump could could just as well have added many more culprits to the “enemy of the American People” list, such as the Washington Post, Huffington Post, the Atlantic, the Nation, PBS, NPR, etc.

President Trump is not calling for dictatorship or media censorship, he is simply calling out the Fake News frauds for the dangerous subversives that they demonstrably are. And they are furious (and fearful) because his message resonates with a large percentage of the American public that is fed up with the incessant anti-American, anti-Christian, anti-morality, anti-tradition, anti-family, anti-free enterprise, anti-gun, anti-national-sovereignty propaganda that spews forth from the “mainstream” media.

Particularly laughbale is Sulzberger's complaint that Trump's “inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence.” How so? What evidence does he cite? None. On the other hand, the Marx-stream media, of which the Times is a leading member, has been egging on the anti-Trump, left-wing extremists of Antifa and “The Resistance” to ever-more-violent actions. Media giant Time Warner (the parent company of CNN) was a prime sponsor of the “Shakespeare in the Park” play in New York City, in which a character representing President Trump was stabbed to death to the delight of the “progressive” audience and the “tolerant” liberal media reviewers. A number of websites have linked to hundreds of videos and stories of conservatives and Trump supporters being brutally attacked, harassed, and having their rights denied or interfered with by "progressives." (See here, here, and here.)

Virtually all of these attacks would have gone unnoticed by the vast majority of Americans if not for the alternative and social media. The Times and its media comrades spiked these stories. And they are outraged that their media monopoly, which they have exploited for most of the past century, is failing. The truth is getting out — and they are desperate to stop it.

