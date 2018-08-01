Trump Thinks Mueller Probe Must End

The Donald has had enough.

That’s the Twitter message the president sent today, much to the consternation of his enemies on the Left and Never Trumpers on the Right.

The message, briefly, was this: Stop Robert Mueller. He’s harming the country.

The Tweets

Trump’s early morning tweets, which landed just before 6:30 a.m., called upon Attorney General Jeff Sessions to get rid of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is probing what Trump’s enemies claim was the president’s “collusion” with Russia to swipe the election from Hillary Clinton, the establishment’s choice for president.

Tweeted Trump:

..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!

That tweet followed two others about disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok, who admitted in writing wanting to kill Trump’s shot at the presidency during the campaign.

But Trump had attacked Mueller on July 29, as well:

Is Robert Mueller ever going to release his conflicts of interest with respect to President Trump, including the fact that we had a very nasty & contentious business relationship, I turned him down to head the FBI (one day before appointment as S.C.) & Comey is his close friend..

....Also, why is Mueller only appointing Angry Dems, some of whom have worked for Crooked Hillary, others, including himself, have worked for Obama....And why isn’t Mueller looking at all of the criminal activity & real Russian Collusion on the Democrats side-Podesta, Dossier?

Reaction

The reaction to Trump’s opinion was swift, with Adam Schiff, the hard-left U.S. Representative from California, accusing the president of “obstruction of justice”:

The President of the United States just called on his Attorney General to put an end to an investigation in which the President, his family and campaign may be implicated.

This is an attempt to obstruct justice hiding in plain sight. America must never accept it.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) joined the Twitter fracas, too:

The Mueller-Rosenstein investigation is making progress at record speed: 35 indictments, 5 guilty pleas & Trump’s campaign chairman on trial. @realDonaldTrump’s statements this morning are just another attempt to make the American people look at his latest shiny object.

Giuliani: No Collusion, and It Isn’t a Crime Anyway

Trump’s attorney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, noted that Trump’s tweet about Sessions and Mueller was not an order for the attorney general to fire Mueller.

“It’s not a call to action,” Giuliani told the New York Times.

Reported the Washington Post:

“The president has issued no order or direction to the Department of Justice on this,” Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said, adding that the president is allowed to express his opinion on Twitter.

“I think it’s very well-established the president uses tweets to express his opinion,” added Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani. “He very carefully used the word ‘should.’”

On Fox & Friends two days ago, Giuliani explained what Americans might not understand: First, “collusion” is not a crime, and second, that Trump did not “collude” with the Russians.

“I’ve been sitting here looking in the federal code trying to find collusion as a crime,” Giuliani said. “Collusion is not a crime.” As well, “everything that’s been released so far shows the president to be absolutely innocent. He didn’t do anything wrong.”

“There is No Collusion!” Trump tweeted in the tweet barage of July 29, accusing Mueller of a “witch hunt” and noting that his investigation “was paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC.” That refers to the anti-Trump dossier, assembled by British secret agent Christopher Steele at the behest of the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee. The FBI used that dossier to secure warrants to investigate Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

The real crime during the campaign, Giuliani said, was not Trump’s “colluding” with the Russians. Rather, it was the alleged Russian cyberattack on the Democrats.

“The hacking is the crime,” Giuliani said, referring to the Russian agents who allegedly burgled the computers of the DNC and Clinton campaign.

In addition to refuting claims that Trump knew about a meeting at Trump Tower between his son and a Russian who supposedly offered opposition material on Clinton, Giuliani reiterated Trump’s claim that Mueller has a conflict of interest and shouldn’t be running the investigation.

