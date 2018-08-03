Trump: “Fake News” Media Is the Enemy, Not Media

The establishment media has been endlessly parroting the notion that President Donald Trump believes the press to be the “enemy of the people.” And indeed, many Americans, outraged by the constant media lies and demonization of Christians and conservatives, do often feel like the media is the enemy. Almost nobody trusts the national media anymore, anyway, polls show. However, to ensure that there is no public misunderstanding on the issue due to establishment press dishonesty, the president clarified that not all of the media is the enemy of the people. Rather, those outlets that publish lies and misrepresentations — the purveyors of “fake news,” as Trump refers to CNN, the Washington Post, and others — are the enemy. Even more than the fake-news media, though, is the globalist Deep State swamp that controls the fake-news media.

The latest shoe to drop in the saga came on August 2. At a press briefing, notorious “fake news” propagandist Jim Acosta, the “Chief White House Correspondent” for the “fake news” kingpins at CNN, tried to bludgeon White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders (shown) into saying the media was not the enemy of the people. “You read off a laundry list of your concerns about the press and then things that you feel were misreported but you did not say that the press is not the enemy of the people,” Acosta declared. “I think it would be a good thing if you were to state right here at this briefing that the press, the people who are gathered in this room right now, doing their jobs every day, asking questions of officials like the ones you brought forward earlier are not the enemy of the people. I think we deserve that.”

Of course, Sanders refused to take the bait. Instead, she exposed the “fake news” cabal even more vigorously. “It’s ironic, Jim, that not only you and the media attack the president for his rhetoric when they frequently lowered the level of conversation in this country,” she explained. “Repeatedly, repeatedly the media resorts to personal attacks without any content other than to incite anger. The media has attacked me repeatedly.” Indeed, CNN, which Trump has labeled as one of the worst offenders when it comes to fake news, has been among the most vitriolic in fomenting hatred against Trump, his administration, and his supporters. “Including your own network, [they] said I should be harassed as a life sentence, that I should be choked, [that] ICE officials are not welcomed in their place of worship.”

Sanders also noted that multiple media outlets have issued personal attacks on her “on a number of occasions.” And many of the “journalists” in the room with her have been cheerleaders for the escalating hatred that has resulted in widespread violence against the president's supporters. “When I was hosted by the correspondents association, which almost all of you are members of, you brought a comedian up to attack my appearance and call me a traitor to my own gender,” she said. “As far as I know I’m the first press secretary in the history of the United States that’s required Secret Service protection. The media continues to ratchet up the verbal assault against the president and everyone in this administration and certainly we have a role to play but the media has to role to play for the discourse in this country as well.”

Acosta, though, still smarting from being called “fake news” by outraged Americans on live TV at a Trump rally the day before, was not willing to take no for an answer. So he reminded Sanders that she had not said whether or note she considered the press to be America's enemy. “Are we to take it, from what you just said — we all get put through the ringer,” he said, bumbling. “We all get put in the meat grinder in this town and you’re no exception. I’m sorry that that happened to you. I wish that had not happened. But, for the sake of this room, the people that are in this room, this democracy, this country ... the president of the United States should not refer to us as the enemy of the people. All I’m asking you to do, Sarah, is to acknowledge that.” Of course, America is not a “democracy,” it is a republic.

Despite his pleading, Sanders refused to take the bait, praising Acosta for his “passion” but making clear that the president has already expressed himself on the issue and she had nothing more to say about it. Acosta was upset, going over to Twitter to complain about it. “I walked out of the end of that briefing because I am totally saddened by what just happened,” he said. “Sarah Sanders was repeatedly given a chance to say the press is not the enemy and she wouldn't do it. Shameful.” As always, Twitter users mercilessly mocked him for being a liar, a propagandist, and a shill, and for being associated with CNN, which is increasingly viewed by Americans as a repulsive joke — at best — and a hostile enemy at worst.

The latest spat between the administration and the fake-news kings at CNN really began getting heated earlier this week. As The New American reported on August 2, Acosta was almost certainly still smarting after being ridiculed and (often rudely) screamed at by Trump supporters on national television during a Trump rally in Florida. As Acosta was “reporting,” a large number of hecklers came up behind him and shouted slogans such as “CNN sucks,” “fake news,” and “go home.” Some even gave him the middle finger. Acosta denied being “fake news,” telling viewers that “all of those things are false.” Later, he put out the video on Twitter. And of course, he was again endlessly mocked and ridiculed by readers for being dishonest, “fake news,” and more.

And while Sanders did not pour fuel on the fire, Trump made perfectly clear that he was not done and he was not backing down. At an August 2 rally in Pennsylvania, Trump joined his fans, pointing at the “journalists” and declaring: “They are the fake, fake, disgusting news.” “Whatever happened to a fair press? Whatever happened to honest reporting?” Trump wondered after describing some of the “fake news” media's latest anti-Trump antics. “They only make up stories.” The crowd roared, too. “CNN Sucks!” they chanted in unison, a regular occurrence at Trump rallies. Of course, CNN bears the brunt of public anger not because they are the only “fake news” purveyors whipping up hatred against conservatives, Christians, Republicans, and Trump supporters, but because they are the most brazen. In recent weeks, CNN even launched a bizarre crusade to shut down Infowars, which often gets more listeners than CNN has viewers.

While haranguing Sanders, Acosta told her that Trump's own daughter “acknowledges that” CNN and the media should not be referred to as “enemies of the people.” The CNN “journalist” was referring to an interview Ivanka Trump, who serves as a “senior adviser” to her father, gave to Axios. “I’ve certainly received my fair share of reporting on me personally that I know not to be fully accurate, so I have some sensitivity around why people have concerns and gripe, especially when they’re sort of targeted,” Ivanka said. “But no, I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people.” President Trump took to Twitter and addressed her comments. “They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no,” Trump said. “It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people!”

Of course, Acosta and his cohorts at CNN know what Trump meant, as do the rest of the anti-Trump activists posing as unbiased reporters at the New York Times, the Washington Post, and all the major networks. Indeed, many of the pseudo-journalists know they are involved in peddling lies. The New York Times and one of its “reporters” in the globalist-minded Council on Foreign Relations, for instance, helped cover up the Soviet genocide in Ukraine — thereby making it a veritably enemy of the Ukrainian people, and civilized, decent people everywhere. The “fake news” journalist who lied to America even got a prize, which the Times refuses to return. After that, another “fake news” propagandist for the Times — also a CFR member — lied to Americans about Fidel Castro, claiming he was an anti-communist freedom fighter akin to George Washington. If that does not make the Times an enemy of the people, it's hard to imagine what it would take to qualify.

Obviously, as Trump himself recognized, in a free society, the legitimate media is not an enemy of the people. Period. Even when the press is critical of the president or anyone else — and sometimes especially then — provided that the media is being honest and truthful, it is performing a crucial public service. But today, the overwhelming majority of the establishment press is not a free press in the traditional sense. Nor is it honest. Instead, the owners and lead players at virtually all the major outlets — including ostensibly “fair and balanced” ones — are affiliated with the globalist Deep State seeking to undermine America, freedom, and morality. These affiliations range from membership in the global government-peddling Council on Foreign Relations and attendance at the globalist Bilderberg meetings, to involvement in occult secret societies and orders such as the Bohemian Grove and the “Skull and Bones” outfit.

The American people deserve better. And more and more Americans are realizing that. The polls today show almost nobody in the country — even liberals and “progressives” with common sense — trust the establishment media anymore. Among Republicans, even before Trump was elected, less than 15 percent had any trust in the media at all. For the most part, along with Congress, the “fake news” media is held in contempt by most Americans. As people turn away from the dying propaganda organs of the establishment and toward alternative media outlets, they are realizing that the “fake news” outlets are indeed enemies. But it is even more serious than Trump has so far suggested. These anti-freedom globalist mouthpieces such as CNN are not just enemies of the American people, but enemies of God and humanity, too. If they hope to be taken seriously again, telling the truth will be key.

Alex Newman is a contributor to The New American, covering economics, education, politics, and more.

