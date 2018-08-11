Michael Moore: My New Film Will “Bring Trump Down” — and He’ll Be Our “Last President”

Leftist filmmaker Michael Moore says that his new “documentary,” Fahrenheit 11/9, will help “bring Trump down.” Curiously, however, he also predicts that President Trump will “win the 2020 election” and be the “last president.” So is he implying that he and his fellow travelers, after destroying Trump, will also destroy the presidency itself?

Far more likely is that Moore (shown) is contradicting himself because he’s speaking based on emotion, which changes with the wind. Nonetheless, Moore’s passionate useful-idiot advocacy of the anti-Trump “resistance” certainly does undermine our republic.

Moore’s title, Fahrenheit 11/9 — referencing the day after the 2016 election — is a play on his 2004 film Fahrenheit 9/11; its title itself was, of course, a play on novelist Ray Bradbury’s dystopian 1953 book Fahrenheit 451. While Bradbury was upset that Moore “stole” his title, the latter’s film has something else in common with Bradbury’s famous novel: it’s largely a work of fiction.

In fact, while Fahrenheit 9/11, “Michael Moore’s polemic about George W. Bush and the War on Terror, remains the highest-grossing documentary of all time,” according to the Huffington Post, one may wonder if this is true.

That is, if it actually is a documentary.

As a commenter under an Independent article about Fahrenheit 11/9 put it, “Let me know If Mister Moore ever makes a documentary.” After all, this is defined as a work “that purports to be factually accurate and contains no fictional elements.” Yet as late liberal essayist Christopher Hitchens illustrated in his 2004 piece “Unfairenheit 9/11: The lies of Michael Moore,” fiction is Moore’s stock-in-trade.

It may be hard for Moore to keep his pseudo-documentaries straight, however, because he can’t even keep his own story straight. “I’m finishing my movie and getting it out before the midterms because I want millions of people to get to the polls. We’re going to bring Trump down,” IndieWire reported Moore as having stated.

Yet the site also quotes Moore as saying that we have to listen to him because Trump “is going to win the 2020 election” and “believes in being president for life.” In fact, the filmmaker’s “documentary” preview calls Trump “the last president of the United States.” So to which Moore should we listen? The one saying he and his fellow travelers will bring Trump down?

Or the one saying Trump will not only survive but perhaps bring our republic down and become president for life? I mean, there’s a lot of daylight between those two prognostications.

Whichever Moore you choose, don’t let the kids listen. The filmmaker’s words reflect his usual asterisk-worthy eloquence, with his new film’s trailer asking, presumably of Trump’s rise, “How the f*** did this happen?” He also told HuffPo, “F*** hope. Seriously, f*** hope. F*** despair, too. But f*** hope.... We don’t need hope. We need action.”

But if this will reflect Moore’s actions, we’re in trouble. For he is, according to some who’ve known him, not a very nice person. Just ask Doug Urbanski, whom the Daily Mail described as the filmmaker’s “former business manager.” As the paper relates, “He [Moore] is more money-obsessed than anyone I have known — and that’s saying a lot,’ claims Urbanski.”

Then, years ago I spoke to a former agent of Moore’s (I’ll keep him anonymous since he revealed the following in a private conversation). He not only described Moore as “crazy,” but told me that he dissolved his relationship with him because the pseudo-documentarian treated everyone around him like dirt, his wife, wait staff — everyone.

This, mind you, would simply make Moore like many other leftists, someone who preaches about helping “the people” (an abstraction) but doesn’t help the real people he actually meets. This phenomenon was documented well in Peter Schweizer’s 2008 piece, “Don’t listen to the liberals — Right-wingers really are nicer people, latest research shows.”

As for Moore’s character, Fahrenheit 451 author Ray Bradbury might have agreed with the above assessment. In a 2004 interview in which he complained about the filmmaker’s usage of his title, he talked about Moore’s failures to call him back when promised and that the one call he did get from the man was six months late. Moreover, in that call, Bradbury recounts, Moore said “he was very embarrassed and self-conscious.”

“He said, ‘I’ve made a terrible mistake. I grew up on your books and I love ‘Fahrenheit 451’ and I didn’t realize what I was doing and I shouldn’t have done it,’” related NBC News.

Nonetheless, though, Moore just did it again in naming his latest effort Fahrenheit 11/9. But Bradbury is now dead, so the only ones left to complain are those who know that Moore’s prescriptions, if listened to, would send the republic to the grave as well.

Photo of Michael Moore: David Shankbone