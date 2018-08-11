Will Trump be Trumped by “Vicious ... Conniving” Omarosa and Her N-word Accusation?

In this age of anti-American virtue-signaling and identity politics, perhaps it can now be said that race baiting is “the last refuge of a scoundrel.” This comes to mind with the allegation, made by former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman (shown), that in the past President Trump used the n-word.

(Yes, it’s that word which, a bit like the name Voldemort in Harry Potter, you dare not utter — even for illustrative purposes — lest you get the Dr. Laura Schlessinger treatment.)

The accusation is in Newman’s (unlike everyone else, I’m not on a first-name basis with her) new book, Unhinged. Perhaps unsurprisingly, however, Newman, who has been described by commentator Piers Morgan as “a vicious, duplicitous, lying, conniving, backstabbing piece of work,” has already contradicted part of her book’s claim in an interview. As NPR reports:

“Hearing it changed everything for me,” former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman told NPR on Friday.

Manigault Newman was referring to what she calls the “N-word tape” — a long-rumored but never surfaced tape of Donald Trump on the set of The Apprentice allegedly using the racial slur. In her interview with NPR’s Rachel Martin, Manigault Newman claims to have heard the tape and heard Trump using that slur on the tape.

But that’s not what it says in her tell-all book, Unhinged, due out on Tuesday.

When asked by Martin about the discrepancy during the interview, Manigault Newman insisted Martin must not have read the book (she had) and pointed to a section at the very end of it.

But in that section, Manigault Newman doesn’t actually describe hearing the tape. She writes of calling one of her “sources” who had a lead on the “N-word tape.”

This is interesting. It’s well known that because people generally don’t have good memories, liars usually have trouble keeping their lies straight and, consequently, will answer the same question differently on different occasions. People are typically only consistent when speaking the Truth, as it’s always the same.

Of course, we don’t know whether or not Trump actually used the epithet in question; given how there’s been a full-court press to destroy him, however, it’s hard to imagine the tape wouldn’t have surfaced long ago if it existed. For certain, though, Newman is lying: Either she heard the alleged recording or she didn’t.

Newman is accused of telling another lie as well, one concerning famed pollster Frank Luntz. As he tweeted Friday:

No one has to convince liberal commentator Piers Morgan of Newman’s poor character. He competed against her on Trump’s reality show The Celebrity Apprentice in 2008 and had the following to say in a 2018 Daily Mail piece:

“Shut the f**[*] up, a**hole,” snarled Omarosa Manigault-Newman at me. “How are your kids going to feel when they wake up and discover their dad’s a f**[***]g f*gg*t?”

…I’ve met a lot of vile human beings in my life, from dictators and terrorists to sex abusers and wicked conmen.

But I’ve never met anyone quite so relentlessly loathsome as Omarosa; a vicious, duplicitous, lying, conniving, backstabbing piece of work.

Morgan then related a story that would be truly shocking — were we not talking about Newman. He wrote:

She’d become America’s most hated reality TV villain after her diabolical performance in the 2004 season of the regular Apprentice.

But nothing quite prepared me for her opening gambit as we waited for the details of the first challenge.

Omarosa sidled up to me at the New York Mercantile Exchange and said, quite seriously: 'Piers, do you want a showmance?’ ‘A what?’ I replied. ‘A showmance. You know, a romance on the show — we get it on together. Happens all the time on Apprentice. Everyone has sex together. Then we can make lots of money out of it.’ I stared at her grasping, ferociously ambitious little eyes, and laughed: ‘You must be joking, you deluded woman.’ She didn't take it well. ‘What are you? Gay?’

From that moment, she turned on me like a viper.

I can honestly say I’ve never been spoken to in my life like the disgusting, foul-mouthed, homophobic way Omarosa spat at me throughout the weeks of filming.

Because I’d rejected her revolting sex plot, she decided the best line of attack was to repeatedly question my sexuality in the most crude and offensive manner imaginable.

Below is an eyebrow-raising video of Morgan relating these experiences on a February 2018 edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

So, would you buy a used accusation from this woman? Her credibility is that of someone who, as host Carlson put it above, “became famous for being horrible.”

As for Trump’s character, interestingly, no one thought he was a “racist” until he became a serious political threat. In fact, Truth Revolt noted last year that “when Trump was a private citizen and used his billions to help black communities, he earned multiple rounds of applause.” Some of this was from race-hustler Jesse Jackson, who praised “Trump’s ‘will to make things better’ for the ‘underserved communities,’” the site also related (video below of Jackson lavishing kudos on Trump).

Now, though, suddenly, Jackson considers the president a bigot with “no moral foundation” (video below), joining a chorus of leftists accusing him of “racism.”

So when exactly did Trump become Archie Bunker?

The moment he threatened Democrat political power. As soon as he left the business realm, entered politics, and became a serious candidate, the Left rolled out its usual tactics: He was a “homophobe,” a “sexist,” a misogynist, and, of course, a “racist.” Yes, the first tactic of modern Democrats — and the last refuge of a scoundrel.

Of course, the larger issue, and what we really should ask about racial-epithet accusations, is “Who cares?” We live in a time when preaching about “white privilege” and “deconstructing whiteness” has become politically correct dogma, when Caucasians can be cast as the bane of humanity, and when the birdcage-liner of record (a.k.a. the New York Times) just hired an editor despite her sending of vile anti-white tweets. So perhaps we should for once take a leaf out of the leftists’ book and say, “Hey, about that ‘racism’ thing? Yeah, we care about it as much as you do.”

Photo of Omarosa Manigault Newman: Sipa via AP Images