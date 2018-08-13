New Info on Feinstein’s Chinese Spy — Media, FBI Complicit in Cover-up

Big Media continues to ignore Senator Dianne Feinstein's Red China spy bombshell. No surprise, since it has spiked more than 50 years of Feinstein’s support for the Soviet Union and Communist China. Why did Comey let her spy go, and why is Mueller not investigating this?

Where is Russell Lowe? Lowe is the man who has been identified as the spy for Communist China who was on Senator Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) staff for more than two decades. A report by The New American several days ago pointed out that this should be of considerable concern from a national security standpoint, since not only did Senator Feinstein serve as chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (of which she is still a member), but she was a longtime member of the so-called Gang of Eight, the bipartisan group of top members in the House and Senate who are given special briefings by our intelligence agencies and the Executive Branch.

However, the news that Senator Feinstein had an agent of China’s communist regime burrowed into her staff for more than 20 years was greeted with a collective yawn by the “mainstream” media. Hot Air’s Ed Morrisey reported on August 9 that “So far, news outlets like the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and even Washington D.C.’s own Post still have yet to report a single word on this penetration, even while both newspapers are filled with Russian intel ops and their aftermath.”

Ditto for the major broadcast networks. The Media Research Center reported on August 9: “In yet another case of double standards, the media has all but ignored a scandal surrounding longtime Democrat Senator from California, Dianne Feinstein. New reports are revealing that Feinstein had unknowingly let a Chinese spy infiltrate her office, working for her as her personal driver for twenty years. But there hasn’t been one mention on television of the story from CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS or NBC, despite the media’s supposed ‘concern’ over foreign nationals hacking our democracy.”

Over-the-top Double Standard

Double standard? Hypocrisy? Coverup? Deception? Yes, yes, yes, and yes. And then some! Consider: The 85-year-old Feinstein, now seeking her sixth term in the Senate, has been a leading advocate for expanded relations with China for decades. And she has personally profitted from her cheerleading for the Peoples Republic of China. She and her third (and current) husband, Richard Blum, have made millions of dollars on their investments in, and deals with, the Beijing regime. (See here, here, and here.)

Feinstein has been an unstinting and enthusiastic booster of the Red Chinese dictatorship for decades, despite its ongoing horrendous record of repression, torture, censorship, religious persecution, organ harvesting, forced abortion, mass surveillance, cyber espionage, trade violations, intellectual property piracy, military aggressiveness, threats against the United States, etc. There is obviously a huge conflict of interest concerning the longtime Feinstein-Blum financial dealings with China and Senator Feinstein’s steady performance as one of Beijing’s most reliable and influential voices in the United States. Now the Russell Lowe-China spy issue adds another curious wrinkle to the picture that should inspire at least a reporter or two in the “prestige press” to dig a little deeper, right? Apparently not. The entire Fake News corral seems to be fine with Feinstein’s tweet of August 4 as the final word on her staffer-spy scandal. As a reminder, here’s what the senator tweeted: “The FBI told me 5 years ago it had concerns that China was seeking to recruit an administrative member of my Calif staff (despite no access to sensitive information). I took those concerns seriously, learned the facts and made sure the employee left my office immediately.”

So, according to Feinstein, the employee (Russell Lowe) “left my office immediately.” And did he leave the United States, or is he still here? Is he an American citizen? Why was he not prosecuted? What was President Obama’s role in extending this FBI “courtesy” briefing to a fellow Democrat — in contrast to the prosecution/persecution that has greeted President Donald Trump over the so-called Russian collusion charges? Presumably, then-FBI Director James Comey had a central role in the Feinstein-Lowe get-off-the-hook-free decision. It is also likely that then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, his aide, Lisa Page, and her lover, Peter Strzok, chief of the FBI’s Counterespionage Section, also would have been involved. Is that not even a little bit curious? Even suspicious? The Obama-Comey-McCabe-Page-Strzok FBI allowed Dianne Feinstein’s spy to simply fade away without a peep. The Obama-Comey-McCabe-Page-Strzok FBI liars and leakers (and their underlings, many of whom are still in place at the FBI), who kept a steady stream of leaks flowing to damage President Trump, kept totally mum on Senator Feinstein for five years! And they are still keeping their lying-leaking lips sealed on the matter. We’ve only been allowed to see the tiny tip of a potentially huge iceberg.

President Trump, naturally, has not been willing to let this slide by. He told a rally in Ohio on August 4: “The leader of the Russia investigation, Dianne Feinstein, had a Chinese spy as her driver for 20 years. And she’s leading the Russian ‘witch hunt.’ Isn’t that something? And then she says to me, ‘What did you know about this and that?’ Give me a break.” And he tweeted: “Dianne is the person leading our Nation on “Collusion” with Russia (only done by Dems). Will she now investigate herself?” Good rhetorical question.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) has charged that the FBI “drastically diverged from normal procedures in their Trump campaign investigation,” in contrast to the friendly “defensive briefing” they gave Feinstein. So, again, we ask, where is the Feinstein spy? Russell Lowe, according to a report by Peter Hasson for The Daily Caller, “now works with the Education for Social Justice Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that says it’s focused on ‘educating the public on the Japanese military’s “comfort women”’ system, which forced over 200,000 girls and women from at least 13 Asian countries into sexual slavery by the Japanese Imperial Army before and during WWII.”

Peter Hasson’s article also reproduces a Facebook photo of Russell Lowe posing with China’s consul in San Francisco. Lowe is identified not as the senator’s driver, but as the “Office Director of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein.” A YouTube video of Russell Lowe (see below) published by the Education for Social Justice Foundation on May 4, 2018, is entitled “Comfort Women Sexual Slavery History.”

Now, the matter of atrocities by Japanese soldiers during World War II, of which the “comfort women” saga is a subset, is a legitimate issue. However, as with so many other legitimate issues, China’s communist propagandists have seized on this to use it as a propaganda device to serve China’s aggressive agenda, particularly in Asia. By focusing on Japan’s atrocities (real, alleged, and/or exaggerated) during WWII, China can divert attention away from its own bigger, much more monstrous, and more recent crimes.

So, it appears that Russell Lowe may still be in San Francisco, serving as a propagandist for the same Red China regime that he served while on Senator Feinstein’s staff. This reporter contacted the Education for Social Justice Foundation by e-mail on August 9 to request confirmation of Lowe’s affiliation with the foundation and to request contact information for an interview (by phone, e-mail, or Skype) with Lowe. As of this time, the foundation has not responded.

Feinstein’s Troubling Pro-communist Record Goes Back to the 1950s

Although the start of Dianne Feinstein’s enchantment with communist China frequently is traced back to her 10-year stint as mayor of San Francisco (1978-1988), it actually began long before that, during her student days. As we noted, one of her first ventures into foreign policy as mayor was to establish sister-city status between San Francisco and Shanghai, China. That was in 1980. The mayor of Shanghai at the time was Jiang Zemin, who was destined to move up the Chinese Communist Party anthill to become “president” of (or more accurately, front man for) the dictatorship, while Feinstein graduated to the U.S. Senate. Jiang and Feinstein became close friends, visiting each other’s cities several times, and even dancing together on at least one occasion. Jiang became China’s “paramount leader” following the grisly 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre. Feinstein’s dance partner was one of the hardline communist leaders who defended the brutal, murderous repression in defiance of global condemnation.

However, with the establishment media totally AWOL on this important issue, it has fallen to a foreign investigative journalist from New Zealand, Trevor Loudon, to inform the American public about the crucial backstory of the Feinstein-Red China romance. In an article for the Epoch Times entitled, “Feinstein’s Ties to China Extend Beyond Chinese Spy,” Loudon notes that “Feinstein’s conciliatory approach to communist governments began in the mid-1950s, when she served in the Stanford University student government,” during the Cold War. In 1955, Feinstein, whose maiden name then was Dianne Goldman, was in the center of a controversy over inviting communist propagandists from the Soviet Writers Union to the Stanford campus. The Goldman faction prevailed, and she personally hosted the official Soviet front group.

“Thirty years later,” Loudon notes, “while serving as mayor of San Francisco, Feinstein issued an official city proclamation in support of that year’s World Festival of Youth and Students, held in Moscow.” This was no trifling matter, since by the time of her proclamation, the World Festival of Youth (WFY) had been thoroughly exposed for many years as a global front for the Kremlin. One of the official sources exposing the WFY was the California Legislature’s "Twelfth Report of the Senate Factfinding Subcommittee on Un-American Activities," published in 1963. The Subcommittee’s 220-page report, which included 12 detail-filled pages on the WFY (see pages 177-188), was produced under the chairmanship of legendary California Democratic Senator Hugh M. Burns.

The report’s entry on the WYF begins:

After World War II the Soviet Union formed two international youth organizations which were designed to direct Communist youth activities in foreign countries. These organizations were the World Federation of Democratic Youth and the International Union of Students. Through these global fronts the World Youth Festivals have been staged commencing at Prague, Czechoslovakia, in 1947, and which have been held every two or three years thereafter.

Certainly, Feinstein was well aware of the WYF’s subversive record, because many of her constituents rebuked her and sent her copies of the Subcommittee report, as well as sending her glowing “news” articles on the youth festivals from Pravda and other official Soviet propaganda outlets. Nevertheless, her zeal continued for her Kremlin comrades. Yes, Dianne Feinstein, who is now leading the charge against President Trump for alleged Russia collusion (along with lifelong ultra-leftists of the Russia-China-Cuba lobby such as Representatives Maxine Waters, John L. Lewis, and Bobby Rush) has been one of this country’s leading “colluders” with the enemy for virtually all of her adult life.

Loudon notes that in the same year (1986) that Feinstein issued her pro-Soviet proclamation, she traveled to Moscow as part of a trade delegation of 450 U.S. businessmen and public officials. A little over a year later, on January 27, 1987, Soviet Consul General Valentin Kamenev presented Feinstein with a Soviet streetcar: “A streetcar named desire.” Also present at the ceremony was Viktor Zhelezny, deputy chief of public transport for the Russian Republic.

But, let’s return to Feinstein and her communist Chinese dance partner. Loudon observes that according to the San Jose Mercury, “Jiang Zemin once invited her and her husband to see Mao Tse-tung’s bedroom in his old residence, the first foreigners to do so. Feinstein had entertained Jiang in San Francisco, dancing with him as he sang ‘When We Were Young.'”

Ah yes, what a romantic interlude that must have been; hand-in-hand, cheek-to-cheek with one of the premier butchers of Tiananmen Square! Due to her tight relationship with Jiang and the rest of the regime’s thugs, President Bill Clinton dispatched Feinstein as an emissary to Beijing to work out China’s entrance into the World Trade Organization. Feinstein secured Beijing’s acceptance by assuring the thugocracy that it would not be subjected to the annual congressional review on human rights. Yes, after all, we wouldn’t want to let the slaughter of a few thousand dissident students and the disappearance of thousands more to stand in the way of commerce and “friendship.”

The Feinstein-Beijing love affair continues unabated. We reported last week concerning the upcoming “China Town Hall” webcast being planned by the National Committee on US-China Relations (NCUSCR), the main trade promotional lobby for the Wall Street-Red China axis. It should come as no surprise that Senator Feinstein is a longtime devoted supporter of the NCUSCR, frequently functioning as an honorary vice-chair of its annual gala dinners for globalist and communist dignitaries (see here and here).

Perhaps the Fake News media cartel can be sufficiently named and shamed over its willful blindness and silence on this issue to cause a few members to break ranks and subject Senator Feinstein to at least a small fraction of the scrutiny that they are giving 24/7 to the Trump-Russia collusion “witch hunt.”

Image: screenshot from YouTube video featuring Russell Lowe

