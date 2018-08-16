Thursday, 16 August 2018

Top Headline - Trump Takes Shot at Deep State by Revoking Security Clearance

Written by 

President Trump has taken a shot at the Deep State by revoking the security clearance of former CIA John Brennan. In order to get our country back to Constitutional values we need to dismantle the Deep State system and the actors working within it.

Related links:

Long Overdue: Trump Revokes Former CIA Chief John Brennan’s Security Clearance

Sign up for daily, weekly, or monthly headlines

Order DEEP STATE

Order DEEP STATE IN ACTION

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Pro-life Democrats Feel Unwelcome in Missouri
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA