Warren Not Running for President

It’s official.

The Donald’s chance to debate “Pocahontas” should she become the Democratic nominee for president in 2020 will not materialize. The senator from Massachusetts announced she will not run for president, and instead will fight for liberalism on a happier battleground: the U.S. Senate.

Warren put the kibosh on a run at the National Press Club, friendly ground for the likes of the Bay State leftist, where she touted a new anti-corruption bill that would close the door between Congress and the cash- and influence-peddling K Street lobby firms.

The Announcement

“I am not running for president in 2020,” Warren said, according to The Hill.

I am running for the Senate in 2018. The important fight coming up right now is the midterm election. We now have 74 more days until the election. I am taking nothing for granted. I have just done 34 town halls. I’m all across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

And actually, I’m going to make this pitch; it is really important that we focus on midterm elections and stop acting like the only important shiny object in the room is 2020....

So I’m focused on 2018 and I’m going to stay focused on 2018.

That news will come as something of a shock to the leftists who viewed Warren as the perfect opponent for Trump. As recently as last month, Warren was thought to be a serious contender in the 2020 race.

“Warren Is Preparing For 2020,” the New York Times stated with metaphysical certitude, describing the scene at what the writers thought was a campaign stop:

During a campaign-style tour of the West late last month, Senator Elizabeth Warren did not announce she was running for president. But in private events and public speeches, her message about 2020 was as clear as it was rousing.

In Salt Lake City, Ms. Warren urged Democrats to turn out in force for the midterm elections to build momentum for the next presidential race, and in Denver, she told a meeting of state legislators and trial lawyers that she wanted to be a tribune for lower-income Americans, according to people who attended the events. And in a speech to the Nevada Democratic Party in Reno, Ms. Warren said Democrats must do more than “drive Donald Trump and his enablers out of power.”

“I want a party strong enough to take on the hard job of cleaning up the mess they’ll leave behind once they are gone,” Ms. Warren declared, all but volunteering for the task.

As The New American reported, Warren also appeared to be campaigning at the annual confabulation of the American Federation of Teachers in Pittsburgh.

Warren Said No In March

But Warren had said no to a presidential run during a talk to the Boston Teachers Union in April, promising that if reelected to the Senate in November, she will serve the full six years in office.

“Yes, that’s my plan,” she said. "I’m running for the United States Senate in 2018. I am not running for president of the United States.”

And a month before that, she flatly told CNN’s anti-Trump megaphone Jim Acosta that she would stay on familiar territory: “I am not running for president in 2020.”

Today’s “no” is at least Warren’s third. So it appears as if the speculation arose from a fantasy among the media — who hoped Warren might succeed where Clinton had failed and become the first woman president of the United States.

Why Warren permitted them to indulge the pipedream is anyone’s guess.

Trump Impeachment, Anti-Corruption Bill

Asked about the impeachment of Trump, Warren simply said the Senate would “sit as a jury” if the House did so, a move that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said is a cockamamie idea.

She added, however, that she wants Special Counsel Robert Mueller to “complete his investigation with no interference from anyone.”

Warren appeared at the club to announce her new anti-lobbying bill, which would enact a lifetime ban on lobbying by the president, members of Congress, and secretaries, and impose a multiyear ban on federal employees.

The bill would also ban foreign countries from funnelling money into this country’s political bloodstream through lobbyists who register as “foreign agents.”

The tone and tenor of her remarks clearly indicated a woman on the warpath. She wants Republicans to join her effort, but whether the GOP will smoke the peace pipe and how much difference it would make is open to question. Most of D.C., Democrat and Republican alike, benefits financially from the nonprofit and corporate cash that pours into their political coffers.

On another note, Warren has not accepted Trump’s $1 million offer to take a DNA test to prove her self-professed Native American ancestry.

Photo: Tim Pierce / Wikimedia Commons