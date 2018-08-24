Trump Unloads on Social Media; Censoring Continues

The Donald took a hickory switch to the social media tech giants again this morning, stating flatly that Corporate Leftism’s ideological gendarmes are systematically censoring the American people.

Censorship of conservatives and Republicans on social media has been a sore subject for the tech giants of late, not only because of their the all-out campaign to silence the highly popular Alex Jones and his Infowars.com, but also because of the campaign’s insidious expansion to include even conservatives who are Never Trumpers.

With each passing day, it seems, another victim surfaces. Salena Zito of The New York Post and David Horowitz’s Front Page magazine are the latest.

Trump’s Tweet

Trump unloaded on the social media behemoths in yet another tweet.

Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely. People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!

Trump tweeted a similar complaint last week. “Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen. They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others.”

Of course, the latest tweet sent the media into yet another full-blown Trump Derangement seizure, but even if he’s exaggerating, he isn’t far from the truth.

As Thomas Lifson reported at American Thinker, the latest tactic seems to be labelling a conservative post as “spam” so no one can see it.

Lifson posted several screenshots of Facebook’s activity, including one from AT’s piece on Chelsea Clinton’s putative run for Congress.

Zito, Horowitz, Spencer, and Treacher

Salena Zito of The New York Post tweeted that she has received nine messages about a story that disappeared, but suddenly reappeared after she complained but received no answer, she wrote in the Post.

The story was headlined “Why Trump’s supporters won’t care about Cohen and Manafort’s convictions.” Zito interviewed Trump voters to explain why that would be, which might be why Facebook took it down. “First I politely published a public Tweet requesting some direction,” she wrote. She continued,

No answer. I noticed that their Direct Message was open on Twitter so I asked in that format. No answer. Then I turned to their own page and asked through a series of confusing messaging options that appear to require a Ph.D. to access let alone find, still no answer.

Ninety minutes after removing it, the article reappeared as if nothing ever happened.

No one told me why it was taken down. No one told me why the piece suddenly reappeared with no explanation of what had happened.

Facebook offers no transparency for its methods or decisions.

Meanwhile, Breitbart reported, acting on the defamatory claims of the Southern Poverty Law Center, the discredited leftist smear organization, Mastercard has blocked Horowitz's Freedom Center from receiving donations through the credit company.

“We have been attacked by the left wing hate machine whose goal is to suppress and silence conservative voices," Horowitz stated. “This is the work of a Soros funded Media Matters and Southern Poverty Law Center operation. It’s cynical, calculated and supported by the Democratic Party.”

The reason Mastercard and Visa gave us for cutting us off and thus sabotaging our online fundraising operation is that the SPLC [Southern Poverty Law Center] told them that we were a hate group. It is wrong to focus on the Tech heads as the culprits because as businessmen they have a vested interest in keeping their platforms politically neutral. They have been threatened by Senator Mark Warner and other Democrats if they don’t censor conservatives. The fact that Mastercard and Visa are now part of this juggernaut indicates how dangerous this has become.

Visa denied the financial blacklisting, Breitbart reported.

SPLC has falsely labeled Horowitz an “extremist.”

Last week, The New American reported that Facebook censored PragerU, which produces conservative videos, and Patreon, the video monetizing service, blacklisted Spencer after orders came down from the corporate leftists at Mastercard.

Spencer too is an “extremist,” according to the SPLC, which is facing a nationwide legal blitzkrieg that might result in at least 60 lawsuits from plaintiffs the group has smeared.

Twitter put the hammer down on Treacher for 12 hours one day for no apparent reason, he wrote, and he never found out what rule he supposedly broke to invite the punishment.

Tech Pow Wow

The meeting in San Francisco, Buzzfeed reported, is supposedly meant to help the tech titans stop foreign intelligence agencies from using their platforms to manipulate readers and viewers.

The question is whether the officials will stick to that script, or possibly expand it to stop Trump from exploiting social media again. Trump attributed his victory to social media, and Twitter’s co-founder has said he is sorry his platform helped elect Trump.

