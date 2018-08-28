Dems See Vitriol as Their Strategy to Retake Congress in Midterms

Unable to run on a poor economy, rising tensions with North Korea, or anything else of any real meaning to the voting public, some in the Democratic Party are opting to use their own Trump Derangement Syndrome as a platform for this November’s midterm elections.

Leading the charge is restaurant-harassment provocateur Representative Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who views an impending impeachment of President Trump as the main item on the Democrat platform in 2018.

“I believe of course that this president can be impeached, will be impeached and has certainly has committed the high crimes and misdemeanors that is identified by the Constitution as such that would qualify him for impeachment,” Waters told MSNBC.

Waters, who has served as a member of the House of Representatives since 1991, has risen to national prominence in the past year by being one of the loudest and most unhinged critics of President Trump. She is calling on her party to make Trump’s impeachment a central tenet of their bid to regain congress in 2018.

“I’ve been talking about impeachment for a long time,” Waters said. “My party has not made this their central issue. They have insisted that they need to talk about the issues that they believe are central to the concern of the American people…. I’ve been saying we can walk and chew gum at the same time. There is no reason why we shouldn’t talk about those issues, but allow the American people to understand that we know something is going on.”

In the past year, leftist millennials in particular have embraced the 80-year-old Waters for her brashness and calls to action against the president. She has even gained the moniker “Auntie Maxine” from leftists who see her as the grande dame of the Democrats. Her hate-filled criticism of the president has become a rallying call among those deceived by the mainstream media.

But beyond her hatred of Trump, Waters is a woman of little substance and poor character. Like many long-term members of congress, she has been enriched by her position. Waters has made the liberal watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington’s list of corrupt members of congress in 2005, 2006, 2009, and 2011. Auntie Maxine’s message of anti-corruption cannot stand up to even the most cursory investigation. Any credibility Waters has is incumbent on ignorance of her own record. And even Democrats aren’t that blind to reality.

But now the leftists have new blood to spread their message of hate. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the “democratic-socialist” now running for the House of Representatives in New York’s 14th district, has become the new face of the Democrats. As of yet, unencumbered by past missteps while in office, Ocasio-Cortez can let it all hang out when she speaks. Even when she doesn’t know what she’s talking about, such as the time she addressed the “occupation of Palestine” in an interview.

But the new socialist darling is learning quickly that, for leftists, it’s all about the hate. On August 27, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter, not to tout Democrat policies, but to list the investigations Democrats will begin once they regain power:

Get ready to investigate the GOP’s:

- Federal response to Puerto Rico

- Human rights violations under ICE

- Environmental Protection Agency firings

- Travel Ban & Family Separation

- Election security & lack thereof

- Corruption, corruption, corruption

Both Waters and Ocasio-Cortez are championing impeachment and corruption investigations because, really, Democrats have nothing else to run on other than their own hate and anger. Under Trump, the economy is going great guns with record lows in Black and Hispanic unemployment, massive amounts of job creation, and lower taxes. Stunning foreign-policy developments in North Korea have given rise to cautious optimism in the region. ISIS has been, for all intents and purposes, defeated in the Middle East.

Ginned-up media controversies are all the Democrats have to run on during this election cycle, and Democrats and the media have created a lot of them to be sure. But people are beginning to wake up to the fact that these so-called scandals are mostly media-produced noise. After 15 months of intense looking, the Mueller investigation has produced zero proof of any collusion between President Trump and the Russian government. So, while the so-called corruption of the Trump administration continues to garner headlines, the facts are telling a different story.

The long-predicted blue wave of 2018 is far from a foregone conclusion at this point. In fact, this election year is beginning to look more like 2016, the year in which the mainstream media pointed to a Democrat victory as a virtual lock. Wouldn’t it be hilarious if 2018 turned out the same way?

Image: BenThomasPhoto via iStock / Getty Images Plus