Monday, 05 November 2018

Congressman Massie Rips Mask Off the "Deep Swamp" in DC

Written by 

In this exclusive interview with The New American, Congressman Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) exposes what he describes as the "Deep Swamp" operating in D.C. He also explains why the Constitution should be obeyed, which the Department of Education should be shut down, and much more. You won't want to miss it!

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « How Does a Republican Become a “Racist”? By Winning, Says Trump Wall Street Journal Says Dems Take House Tomorrow. Or Will They? »
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA