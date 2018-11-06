Rep. Moon Exposes Fraud by Con-Con Peddlers

In this exclusive interview with The New American, Representative Dorothy Moon of Idaho exposes how proponents of a constitutional convention are using fraud to push their agenda. Among other tactics, advocates of an Article V Convention of States are using phony signatures on petitions. In some cases, the CoS people even forged signatures of John Birch Society members that Rep. Moon knows personally! However, despite the dirty tricks, the Con-Con movement lost 18 battles so far in 2018, and has won zero. Moon also explains how to rein in the feds without jeopardizing the U.S. Constitution.
