Rep. Matt Shea Exposes Marxist and Islamist Counter States in US

In this exclusive interview with The New American, Representative Matt Shea exposed the emergence of Marxist and Islamist "counter states" in the United States. Both operations are working to bring down America, freedom, and Christian civilization. Rep. Shea, who leads the GOP Caucus in the Washington House of Represenatives, praised The New American as the "premier intelligence digest in America." He even uses it in committee hearings to question witnesses, he said. Finally, the lawmaker and liberty movement leader called on Americans to reclaim their heritage as a Christian nation.