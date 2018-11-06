Muslim Leader Louis Farrakhan Chants “Death to America” in Iran

Democrat ally and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan led a chant of “Death to America” on Sunday during a “solidarity” visit to Iran, apparently inspired by the re-institution of U.S. sanctions on the nation. He also stated that “America has never been a democracy” — and he wasn’t alluding to the reality that she actually is a republic.

As the Algemeiner reports:

According to Iran’s semi-official state news agency Mehr, Farrakhan said at a meeting with the Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei that America is conspiring against Iran.

“I understand how the enemies have plotted against the Iranian people and I would like to stay alongside you to stop their plots,” he said.

He also blasted American support for Saudi Arabia, Iran’s arch-rival in the region, and added, “Satan seeks to divide Muslims and wants them to kill each other, while God tells us in the Quran to be united.”

Farrakhan has referred to Jews as the “synagogue of Satan.”

… In addition, he stated that African-Americans are part of Iran’s Islamic revolution.

According to Iranian news outlets, including Tasnim News Agency and Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN), he also spoke to students at the University of Tehran law school and fulminated against Israel, praised women’s rights in Iran and the Islamic laws demanding they cover themselves. He claimed, “America has never been a democracy and has always leaned towards the wealthy and powerful class.”

At the end of his talk, Farrakhan led the chanting of the common Iranian refrains “Death to Israel” and “Death to America,” and was joined by members of the audience.

Of course, Farrakhan’s statement about America’s leanings is silly. Those in power are by definition “powerful,” and wealth follows power. Thus, all nations are governed by “the wealthy and powerful class” (North Korea’s Kim Jong-un ain’t exactly being compensated, Marxist style, “according to his needs.”)

Unfortunately, the world’s Farrakhans aren’t the problem. Their enablers are — and the Muslim leader has plenty of those. For starters, then-senator Barack Obama met with the rabble-rouser in 2005, as seen in a picture (video below) suppressed until recently because the photographer and the Congressional Black Caucus didn’t want to hobble Obama’s presidential ambitions. What’s more, Nation of Islam members have actually worked on Obama’s past campaigns.

What this illustrates is that Farrakhan’s anti-white, anti-Jewish, and anti-American emanations are today’s fashionable bigotry. While conservatives are now being shadowbanned, censored, and stifled by media Machiavellians mainstream and social, the Muslim leader often gets red-carpet treatment. As Town Hall reported earlier this year in “The 20 Worst Quotes From Louis Farrakhan, Liberal America's Favorite Racist”:

Farrakhan has met with a number of liberal celebrities including Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Ice Cube, Chuck D, Ludacris, 50 Cent, DMX, T.I., Busta Rhymes, C Lo Green, Kendrick Lamar, The Game, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Jada Pinkett and Will Smith. Left-wing social media network Twitter, which has made a big deal about publicly pulling the accounts of prominent racists, has allowed Farrakhan’s account to stay up. At least seven Democrats, including “California Reps. Maxine Waters and Barbara Lee, Illinois Rep. Danny Davis [who called Farrakhan ‘an outstanding human being’], Indiana Rep. Andre Carson, Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, New York Rep. Gregory Meeks and Texas Rep. Al Green” have taken meetings with Farrakhan while in Congress and there are many other prominent Dems (including Rahm Emanuel) who have cozied up to him.

As for the damning Farrakhan quotations, here’s a sampling, courtesy of Town Hall:

• He said in 1984 that Jews use God to shield their “dirty religion under His holy and righteous name.”

• “Hitler was a very great man.” — Farrakhan, in 1984 again

• “Murder and lying comes easy for white people.” — Farrakhan in 1994.

• In 1996, he called terrorist group Hezbollah “freedom fighters” and said of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, “I love him.”

• “A decree of death has been passed on America. The judgment of God has been rendered and she must be destroyed.” — Farrakhan in 1997.

• “White people are potential humans — they haven’t evolved yet.” — Farrakhan in 2000.

• “The white man is our mortal enemy, and we cannot accept him. I will fight to see that vicious beast go down into the lake of fire.” — Farrakhan in 2002.

• In 2014, he said that Ebola and AIDS were genetically engineered bio-weapons designed to target only blacks.

• “White people deserve to die, and they know [it], so they think it’s us coming to do it.” — Farrakhan in 2015.

• “It is now becoming apparent that there were many Israelis and Zionist Jews in key roles in the 9/11 attacks.” — Farrakhan in 2015.

• “I don’t know what the hell the fight is about over the Confederate flag. We need to put the American flag down.… Who are we fighting today? It’s the people that carry the American flag.” — Farrakhan in 2015.

And whom are we fighting? Those people who carry anti-Americanism in their hearts and minds and on their lips. And that they are legion today brings to mind a 2000-year-old warning from Roman statesman and philosopher Marcus Tullius Cicero:

A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.

Words to live by and, maybe, when ignored, to die by.

