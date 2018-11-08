“We Know Where You Sleep”: Fascists Mob Tucker Carlson’s Home

Once again showing that those preaching tolerance most are the most intolerable, popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson has become the latest victim of left-wing street-mob (in)justice. The scene was the pundit’s D.C. home, where protesting rabble hurled veiled threats and reportedly even cracked Carlson’s door, as his wife hid in a pantry in fear.

As the Daily Caller informs:

A left-wing mob showed up outside Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s house Wednesday evening, posted pictures of his address online and demanded that he flee the city of Washington, D.C.

Carlson, a co-founder of The Daily Caller and host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” was at the Fox News studio when the angry crowd showed up outside of his house.

At least one of the protesters went all the way up to Carlson’s front door, where they left a sign with his family’s home address written on it and rang his doorbell.

The group “Smash Racism DC” posted video footage to Twitter [that] shows one of the mob’s ringleaders leading the crowd in chants of “racist s[***]bag, leave town!” and “Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!” [video below].

“No borders! No walls! No USA at all!” the protesters chanted in another video posted to Twitter.

Worse still, the mob didn’t confine itself to verbal attacks. Activists also rang Carlson’s “doorbell, broke his oak door and one protester was apparently caught on security video mentioning a pipe bomb,” reports Fox News.

Moreover, the host’s wife “was home alone and heard the commotion from the kitchen. She called the police and locked herself into a pantry, he [Carlson] said,” Fox continues. The pundit also has four children, though it’s not known if they were home at the time.

Benny Johnson at the Daily Caller tweeted this update:

Vilonet [sic] progressives:

- Attempted to bust down Tucker’s door

- Vandalized his house

- Vandalized his driveway

- Vandalized his car

- Political messages left on cars & door

- Police classifying as ‘hate crime’

Smash Racism DC (SRDC) is reportedly an Antifa-affiliated group, with a toxic presence on Twitter. As it tweeted regarding Carlson:

“Racist s[***]bag, leave town!”

Every night you spread fear into our homes—fear of the other, fear of us, and fear of them. Each night you tell us we are not safe. Tonight you’re reminded that we have a voice. Tonight, we remind you that you are not safe either.#KnockKnockTucker pic.twitter.com/QlNVKS4oxN

— Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) November 7, 2018

The group also published via Twitter the host’s home address, along with those of his brother, who lives nearby; Daily Caller co-founder Neil Patel; and fellow pundits Ann Coulter and Sean Hannity, Carlson also states.

This prompted Twitter to “suspend” SRDC’s account, though this appears kid-glove treatment. Twitter has banned for life conservatives who’ve never menacingly harassed or doxxed anyone — figures such as commentator Gavin McInnes, journalist Peter van Buren, Islam critics Tommy Robinson and Nick Monroe, and perhaps hundreds of others — merely because they posted what Breitbart calls “‘hate facts,’ statements that are factually true, but politically inconvenient for progressives.”

This is especially striking since SRDC has a history of confrontational harassment. As National Review reports, it “has previously targeted a number of prominent Republicans for public harassment, including most recently Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who was chased out of [a] restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C., along with his wife in late September.…The group also harassed Department of Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, forcing her to leave a restaurant in June, as a group of men berated her for her role in implementing the administration’s zero-tolerance immigration-enforcement policy.”

Carlson also has felt restaurant wrath. “I can’t really go to a lot of restaurants anymore because I get yelled at,” he told National Review’s The Jamie Weinstein Show. “I don’t feel threatened, but having someone scream, ‘F*** you!’ at a restaurant, it just wrecks your meal.”

Though shocking to many, the above are just more examples of how “there’s no one as illiberal as a liberal.” In fact, contrary to leftist spin, a Dartmouth University study found earlier this year that Democrats are significantly more intolerant than Republicans.

This isn’t just a peculiarity of our time, either. Violence has epitomized the Left from the moment of its birth during the French Revolution, with its Reign of Terror. This was followed later by the Soviets’ murder of 20 million people, Mao Tse-tung’s slaughter of perhaps 60 million, the Khmer Rouge’s annihilation of up to one-third of Cambodia’s population, and numerous other bloody leftist episodes. The Left even initiated the violence that eventually sparked the Spanish Civil War, contrary to popular belief.

Unfortunately, today’s violence is encouraged by various rabble-rousing enablers. Hillary Clinton infamously said last month that leftists “cannot be civil” with Republicans anymore, Representative Maxine “Mad Max” Waters (D-Calif.) urged supporters to harass Trump officials publicly, and Vox’s Matthew Yglesias just tweeted that he “honestly cannot empathize with Tucker Carlson’s wife” being terrorized.

Why has the Left always left morality? Mainly because it doesn’t believe in it. Beginning with the French revolutionaries, the Left has ever been characterized by godlessness. As I’ve explained in the past, atheism correlates with moral relativism/nihilism, which boiled down relates the destructive idea that morality is an illusion, that all is preference. This then leaves you with nothing but occultist Aleister Crowley’s dark maxim, “Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law.” And thus are leftists so lawless.

Image: screenshot from YouTube video