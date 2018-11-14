Lessons for GOP From Texas: Hispanics Vote Democrat; Demography Is Destiny

If Republicans are looking for a good reason to stop the migrant caravan heading for the southern U.S. border, last week’s midterm election results in Texas ought to provide one.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the “Latino surge” at the polls is one reason Democrats did so well, and the growth of that population might well do for Texas what it did for California: make electing a Republican virtually impossible.

Hispanics, the message is, vote for Democrats.

Grim News for the GOP

The news from Texas ought to be a wake-up call for the GOP: demography, as even the neocons now admit, is destiny.

Reported the Morning News:

The blue wave lapped at the shores of Texas this year — and it was powered by Latino voters.”

Though Republicans held on against the current in statewide races, Latinos helped send El Paso’s Veronica Escobar and Houston’s Sylvia Garcia of Houston to Washington, D.C. They’ll be the state’s first two Latinas in Congress.

Democrats won 12 Texas House seats, including five in Dallas, and unseated two North Texas Republican state senators.

The surge in Latino votes, the newspaper reported, also helped Beto O’Rourke in his race against incumbent Senator Ted Cruz, and so “political experts confident that enthusiasm around the 2018 race, paired with natural population growth, is likely to make Texas a truly competitive state by 2020 and maybe even a shade of blue.”

National polling group Latino Decisions, the newspaper reported, found a significant increase in Hispanic turnout from 2014 to 2018. In Dallas County, it was 86 percent. But other counties saw turnout more than double: Hilado, 105 percent; Cameron, 115 percent; and El Paso, 168 percent.

And 70 percent of the voters cast a ballot for Democrats, the group reported. An exit poll from the Associated Press found the same level of support for Democrats. In Texas, AP found, 69 percent of Hispanics went for O’Rourke, and just 30 percent for Cruz.

Meanwhile, Pew Research Center reported that 12.7 million Hispanics voted in 2016 versus 9.7 million in 2008, the newspaper observed.

Republicans Still Don’t Get It

As usual, the GOP still doesn’t get it, the newspaper reported:

Nancy Richer, the Dallas County GOP’s Hispanic engagement director, said she was happy to see many new Latino voters make their voices heard at the polls, though she feels Republicans may have fumbled the conversation around immigration, leading many Latinos to support Democrats.

“This was a concern for us,” Richer said. “Many Latinos may have felt discouraged from voting Republican. Many Latinos put immigration above everything else.”

Though the newspaper reported that younger Hispanics cite immigration as a concern, it’s actually not their main concern, and never has been.

Heather Mac Donald of the Manhattan Institute has been writing for years about what she calls the GOP’s “Hispanic Delusion.”

As she explained in 2012, changing its position on immigration won’t help the GOP win Hispanics votes. Hispanics vote for Democrats because they, like most Democratic voters, favor Big Government with generous welfare programs. Mac Donald drilled into the data from California.

GOP economic policies, she reported in National Review, citing a recent poll, “were a stronger turn-off for Hispanic voters in California than Republican positions on illegal immigration. Twenty-nine percent of Hispanic voters were suspicious of the Republican Party on class-warfare grounds — ‘it favors only the rich’; ‘Republicans are selfish and out for themselves’; ‘Republicans don’t represent the average person’ — compared with 7 percent who objected to Republican immigration stances.”

Another myth is that Hispanics share the GOP’s ideas on “family values.”

“What Republicans mean by ‘family values’ and what Hispanics mean are two completely different things,” a top Hispanic marketing expert told Mac Donald. “We are a very compassionate people, we care about other people and understand that government has a role to play in helping people.”

And why is that? Mac Donald explained that “U.S.-born Hispanic households in California use welfare programs at twice the rate of native-born non-Hispanic households.”

The data are similar in Texas.

Migrant Voters

Right now, a train of 4,000 to 6,000 migrants, all of them jobless and likely illiterate, are heading for the border. And the Border Patrol collared 60,000 illegal aliens in October, and more than 500,000 in fiscal 2018.

Eventually, the thousands permitted to stay will become voters, or their children will.

Does the GOP seriously expect they’ll cast votes for the party that wants to curtail, at least as a matter of principle if not in practice, government largesse?

