Social & Mainstream Media's Impact on Midterms

William F. Jasper discusses with Christian Gomez about the effects the big media as well as internet giants Facebook, Twitter, and Google had on the midterm elections. Republicans lost some seats in the House, but William points out that it's not as bad as devastating as the media is making it out to be. Jasper also reflects on the potential changes that will be happening from the results.
