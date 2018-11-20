Tuesday, 20 November 2018

"Indivisible" Group Aims to Remove Trump From Office

William F. Jasper shares with Christian Gomez motives of  "Indivisible," a group dedicated to sabotaging any progressing in the White House, and ultimately removing Trump from office. Indivisible's new manual, entitled "Indivisible on Offense: New Congress, New Indivisible Strategy," aims to not only remove Trump from office by nearly any means possible, but also take back the Senate and the House.

