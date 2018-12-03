EXCLUSIVE Video Interview: Jerome Corsi, Latest Target of Mueller’s Trump-Russia Witch Hunt, Strikes Back!

Investigative journalist Dr. Jerome Corsi, best-selling author of Killing the Deep State and 20 other books, is currently a top target of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia “investigation,” which President Trump and other critics have properly called a witch hunt.

Dr. Corsi now goes further. Today his attorneys, including Larry Klayman, the founder of both Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, announced the filing of criminal and ethics complaints against Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his prosecutorial and media staff on behalf of Dr. Jerome Corsi. A copy of the complaint can be found at www.corsination.com and www.larryklayman.com. According to Dr. Corsi, he has been threatened with being thrown in prison if he refuses to lie under oath and swear to false testimony in Mueller's quest to prosecute Roger Stone and President Trump.

The complaint alleges violations of various criminal statutes and the District of Columbia Bar Rules of Professional Responsibility. According to a press statement issued today by Klayman, a former federal prosecutor, the allegations in the complaint “show a pattern and practice of coercing and extorting Dr. Corsi to either lie in his testimony before the ‘Mueller Grand Jury’ and at any eventual trials of other subjects and targets of the Special Counsel’s so-called ‘Russian Collusion Investigation,’ or be indicted himself.”

“The Special Counsel and his conflicted prosecutorial staff,” says Klayman, “having offered what they termed a ‘sweetheart’ plea deal if Dr. Corsi would falsely ‘rat out’ targets such as Roger Stone and President Donald J. Trump, were flat out rejected by Dr. Corsi for their criminal, illegal and unethical plea deal.”

According to Klayman the complaint asks that “Robert Mueller be disciplined and removed as Special Counsel, along with his partisan staff, and that these serious allegations be referred to appropriate state and local authorities for criminal prosecution.” It also demands that Mueller and his prosecutorial staff be disbarred from the practice of law.

In a video interview this morning with The New American (see above), Dr. Corsi provided details about his lawsuit and the treatment and criminal abuse to which he has been subjected by the Mueller team.

Photo of Jerome Corsi: The New American