Kamala Harris Likely To Run for President, Says “It’s Going To Be Ugly”

Senator Kamala Harris, the California Democrat who repeatedly lied to derail the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, is thinking about a run for president.

Harris, who also stated that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is no better than the Ku Klux Klan, will decide over the holidays and admits the 2020 campaign won’t be a picnic. She was, apparently, referring to the battle either she or one of her anti-American leftist comrades must wage against The Donald.

But she’ll also have to face the party’s old guard as well as a younger, near-Kennedyesque Beto O’Rourke, who lost a close race to replace Senator Ted Cruz.

It’s Going To Be Ugly

In a chin wag with Mika Brzezinski, the cohost of Morning Joe on MSNBC, Harris said she’ll decide during the Christmas recess whether to run.

Harris spoke to Brzezinski at the “Know Your Value” event in San Francisco. “Know Your Value,” according to its website, “is an empowered community helping women to know their value, get what they deserve and reach their full potential.”

Harris told Brzezinski that running for president is “a very serious decision” that she’ll make “with my family.”

“Let’s be honest. It’s going to be ugly,” Harris said. “When you break things, it is painful. And you get cut. And you bleed.”

Harris also offered a few inchoate thoughts on Russia, the 2016 election, and leaders. “First of all, let’s be clear about the fact Russia did interfere in the [2016] election of the president of the United States,” Harris averred. “Flawed though it may be, we designed a beautiful system of democracy, and one symbol of that is that we have free and open elections.”

Harris also thinks unnamed American “leaders” didn’t do enough to stop it. “When a foreign government chooses to manipulate our democracy knowing that would compromise our strength and our perception of our strength,” said she, “you would think leaders would say ‘No, we are going to do everything we can to strengthen and to give ourselves the immunity we need to be free from that kind of manipulation.’ Yet, it’s not happening.”

But Harris isn’t the only Democrat who will step forward to rectify that problem. Other possible opponents include, again, losing Senate candidate O’Rourke of Texas, whom some Democrats see as another Obama-like political prodigy; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 71, of Massachusetts, also known as Hiataxa and Lieawatha; Sen. Bernie Sanders, the geriatric apologist for communist murderers who will be 79 on Election Day 2020; and former Vice President Joe Biden, the plagiarist who will be comparatively young 77.

How many of the Democrats will need walkers, scooters,or wheelchairs to get to the podium during the debates is unknown.

The Harris Schtick

As for Harris, her main job in the Senate seems to be lying about white guys who appear before her committee. She told one lie after another about Kavanaugh, tried linking him to white supremacists and suggested he unethically or inappropriately discussed Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into President Trump. “Be sure about your answer, sir,” she officiously warned the Yale-educated federal judge.

But her biggest lie involved doctoring footage of Kavanaugh’s answer to a question about his dissent in a case involving the Obamacare contraception mandate, which required employers to carry insurance that covered contraception for employees. Answering a question about the case from Sen. Ted Cruz, Kavanaugh detailed the plaintiffs’ argument that they could not be involved with providing abortion-inducing drugs or abortifacients. Feminists and pro-abortion groups quickly cranked up the smear machine to peddle the ridiculous claim that Kavanaugh said all contraceptives induced abortion.

“This is a dog whistle for going after birth control,” Harris lied in a tweet that included the phony footage. “He was nominated for the purpose of taking away a woman’s constitutionally protected right to make her own health care decisions. Make no mistake — this is about punishing women.”

Harris’ lie earned Four Pinocchios from the Washington Post’s fact checker, and she eventually admitted the truth.

Weeks later in a confirmation hearing for the next head of ICE, Harris attacked the nominee in an imperious, demanding tone and said that ICE agents trying to protect the country from illegal aliens were no better than cross-burning Klansmen.

