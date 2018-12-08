Ocasio-Cortez Sees Climate Change Politics as Means to Transform America

The good thing about the incoming congresswoman for New York’s 14th congressional district, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is that she actually says out-loud the things we suspect other leftists are thinking. At a Tuesday panel discussion alongside fellow socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Ocasio-Cortez made the case that future climate-change initiatives can not only cure the Earth’s climate woes but also bring about social change in the United States of America.

“[We] can use the transition to 100 percent renewable energy as the vehicle to truly deliver and establish economic, social and racial justice in the United State of America,” Ocasio-Cortez said during the event.

Many of us have long suspected that the climate alarmism espoused by carbon-credit salesman Al Gore and the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was nothing but a vehicle to frighten the masses into accepting socialist/globalist governance. At least Ocasio-Cortez has the guts to admit that that’s her actual plan.

When Ocasio-Cortez isn’t busy threatening citizens with the power of the government via Twitter, she’s been using her time prior to being sworn in to tout a “Green New Deal,” a shout-out to Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s disastrous New Deal, which helped balloon the federal government to its current gargantuan and unwieldly state.

“I believe that the progressive movement is the only movement that has answers right now,” she said. “We’re the only ones that are drawing from the lessons of history, from Franklin Delano Roosevelt, from some of the most ambitious projects that we have pursued in American history. And that truly again is the scale that it’s going to take.”

Ocasio-Cortez even joined the environmentalist group the Sunrise Movement for a sit-in at the office of the presumed next Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to call attention to the Green New Deal. This, despite Pelosi’s promise that “when Democrats take the gavel, we will rebuild America with clean energy, smart technology and resilient infrastructure.”

Without any details about how the Green New Deal will be paid for or implemented, Ocasio-Cortez claims it will be rather historic in scope. “This is going to be the Great Society, the moonshot, the civil rights movement of our generation,” she said. “This is the mechanism through which we can really deliver justice to communities that have been underserved. The water in Flint is still dirty.”

Ocasio-Cortez believes that sustained economic growth due to green initiatives is “inevitable.”

“As a matter of fact, it’s not just possible that we will create jobs and economic activity by transitioning to renewable energy, but it’s inevitable that we are going to create jobs,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “It’s inevitable that we are going to create industry.”

But, again, no details on how this will come about; only vague pronouncements on how collectivism is good. She also believes that it’s time for the federal government to “cash in” on investments in private companies such as Tesla by nationalizing them.

“And for far too long we gave money to Tesla, we gave money to a ton of people, and we got no return on our investment that the public made in creating technologies. And it’s about time we get our due, because it’s the public that funded and financed a lot of innovative technologies and that’s another, you know, way to go.”

Obviously, Ocasio-Cortez’s ideas and plans are of the extreme left and it’s doubtful, at this point, that her “Green New Deal” will be adopted as part of the Democratic platform. Certain House Democrats, such as New Jersey’s Frank Pallone who is set to chair the Committee on Energy and Commerce when the next session begins, are already nixing certain elements of her plan. For instance, Pallone doesn’t see any need for a special climate committee, believing that it might hurt the cause rather than help it.

“We want to move very aggressively, we’ve got people in charge of these committees who are very progressive, and I just don’t see the need for the select committee,” Pallone said of a special “climate” committee in November.

When she takes office on January 3, Ocasio-Cortez will be the youngest woman in history to serve in the United States Congress. With her youthful way of speaking and her naivete about the workings of Washington, it’s easy to be tempted to simply dismiss her. But at 29 years of age, she represents the new, even more leftist, Democrat Party that we can expect for decades to come.

Photo: AP Images