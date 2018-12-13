The Democratic Party’s New Face: Congressional Muslims Who Ridicule Christians and More

Now that the Democratic Party is putting Muslim immigrants and their children in Congress, they’re feeling a bit bold. Or at least bold enough to feel secure in ridiculing Christians. And not just any Christians, but one Christian in particular: Vice President Mike Pence.

Representative-elect Ilhan Omar (shown), the immigrant Somali Muslim elected from Minnesota’s 5th district, tweeted a nasty attack on Pence, apparently because he didn’t think it necessary to speak during the meeting earlier this week between President Trump and her party’s two leaders, incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Another Muslim congresswoman, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, liked the tweet.

So at least two members of Islam’s congressional delegation are united in their disdain for the religion of most Americans.

It’s not a place where this pair ought to go given their own dubious résumés.

The Tweet

You wouldn’t think a Muslim immigrant lucky enough to find herself in Congress would ridicule the vice president before she is even sworn in, but alas, for Democrats, decorum is off the table.

Omar poked at Pence after Trump put Pelosi and Schumer in their place on Tuesday, the Conservative News Service reported. Calling Schumer’s bluff to shut down the part of the government over funding for a border wall, Trump said he’ll wear the “mantle” proudly because Americans need border security.

“Jesus take the wheel! #BorderWall,” the anti-Israel congresswoman tweeted with a photo of Pence, eyes shut. The obvious takeaway: He’s asleep. He’s out of it. He needs help.

What’s more, CNS reported, another newly elected Muslim, Rashida Tlaib, “liked” the tweet. She, too, apparently, thinks Pence’s religion is fair game for ridicule.

Leftists have made sport of Pence’s beliefs for some time, not least his firm rule not to be alone with women to whom he is not married. Kook feminists believe a man who takes his marriage vow that seriously “hurts women” and “keeps women from power.”

Now Muslims have joined the act.

Their Past

Aside from arguing against a bill in Minnesota that would have increased penalties for female genital mutilation, the brutal Islamic practice of clitorectomy, Omar also married her brother, news reports allege, to commit immigration fraud.

Multiple reports say the evidence is incontrovertible. Omar calls the claim “disgusting lies,” yet has refused to answer questions about it even from the leftist Associated Press, which published a detailed report about the serious allegation in October. Reported AP, “Omar broadly denied the allegations in a statement ... but declined to provide documents or answer specific questions when pressed.”

And that’s that. An immigrant woman who stands credibly accused of immigration fraud, a federal crime, now represents the 5th District of Minnesota.

But that isn’t all. Omar shills for radical Islam. She’s tight as a tick with the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Discover the Networks has reported, which has ties to some of the most notorious terrorists in the world, not least the Hamas terror outfit.

“Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel,” she tweeted in 2012. “#Gaza #Palestine #Israel.” In May, she accused Israel of “apartheid.”

The child of Palestinian immigrants, Tlaib is a democratic socialist, DTN has reported, who will represent Michigan’s 13th district. She raised money door-to-door for her campaign with Linda Sarsour, the anti-Semite and terror apologist on the board of Women’s March.

All three women support the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, an anti-Israel effort inspired by the Hamas terror organization.

And Tlaib has not only raised thousands from Islamic terror apologists such CAIR but also, DTN reported, “draped herself in a Palestinian flag while celebrating with her supporters” after she won the Democratic primary in August.

Like Omar, Tlaib has hammered Israel on Twitter, if only implicitly. One of Tlaib’s supporters explained the new congresswoman this way: “There has never been a fight for justice that Rashida has shied away from. The first fight was for Palestine, always Palestine.”

The voters in Michigan’s 13th District thought the fight was for them.

Democratic Party’s New Face

The Democratic Party has a new face and new priorities.

One is tolerating attacks on the religion of the vice president.

Another more important one is electing Islamic leftists to Congress who will turn the U.S. Capitol into a battleground for their activism.

