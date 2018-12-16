Socialist Sanders, “Cherokee” Warren Still Considering 2020 Run

So here are four of the top Democratic candidates for president in 2020:

• An elderly socialist who traveled to the Soviet Union for his honeymoon;

• A white woman who falsely claimed she is a Cherokee;

• An Irish version of Barack Obama; and

• A leftist named Castro.

They are two U.S. senators, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren; the Texas congressman who lost to Senator Ted Cruz, Representative Beto O’Rourke; and a former torpedo for Obama, Julián Castro.

D.C. Pow Wow

The pair of senators met at Warren’s condominium in D.C., the New York Times reported, “to discuss their political intentions but did not reach any accord about coordinating their dueling presidential ambitions, according to two Democrats briefed on their discussion.”

The pair “stated what has become abundantly clear,” the Times averred. “They are both seriously considering seeking the Democratic nomination in 2020. But neither Warren nor Sanders sought support from the other or tried to dissuade the other from running, said the officials familiar with the meeting.”

Warren was silent as a cigar-store Indian about the powwow, but Sanders was miffed about the media’s bringing it up at all. He “flashed irritation,” the Times reported:

“I talk to Elizabeth Warren every single day,” he said, scolding the anchor, Andrea Mitchell, for inquiring about the meeting. “The fact that two senators get together to chat becomes a big deal, that’s a real problem for the media.”

There’s a place in communist countries — such as those Sanders admires — for nosy reporters such as Mitchell, but at any rate, neither will have an easy trip to the nomination, the Times reported:

Warren has been sharply criticized for her decision to release a DNA test in October proving that she has Native American heritage. And Sanders’ hold on the party’s progressive base may be slipping as a new generation of Democrats like Representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas demonstrate early strength in polls and straw polls, such as the one conducted this week by the liberal group MoveOn.

Actually, the DNA test proved no such thing, but at any rate, oldster Sanders, born three months before the Rising Sun lit up Pearl Harbor, is right to be worried about O’Rourke.

As The New American reported just after the midterm election O’Rourke lost, some Democrats view the handsome young fellow, born while the United States was still fighting Sanders’ ideological allies in Vietnam, as the next Obama.

To some degree, they’re right. If he wins the nomination, he’ll be the second inexperienced, anti-American candidate whose putative IQ, we would be told, is exceeded only by his stratospheric charm and good looks. One must admit he has a Kennedy-like toothy grin, but experience has proven that supposedly high-IQ Democrats really aren’t all that smart relative to their Republican opponents.

As for Castro, he has established an exploratory committee and launched it with a video, Politico reported on Thursday. Castro is, as far as we know, no relation to Fidel Castro, the late communist murderer who ruled Cuba. The American Castro advocates his party’s usual socialist policies, which coincidentally resemble the Cuban Castro’s.

Millionaire Socialists

But back to the faux Indian and the bona-fide socialist.

Amusingly, the Times noted that “Warren has, like Sanders, continued to present herself as a scourge of Wall Street greed,” something of an irony given the immense wealth the two have accumulated.

CNN reported that Warren was worth between $3.7 million and $10 million in 2015, and she had an adjusted gross income of $913,000 in 2017, Newsweek reported.

Sanders, the webzine reported, is one rich pinko. Last year, it reported that Sanders is a one-percenter. “The former Democratic presidential candidate made some $858,750 off book royalties alone last year,” Newsweek reported. “Combined with his Senate salary, he likely cleared $1 million in earnings.”

But their personal wealth won’t be the only targets at which conservatives take aim.

Warren, again, lied about her Indian ancestry. She has about as much Indian blood as Luke Scarpa, the Italian-American professional wrestler who portrayed Chief Jay Strongbow.

And Sanders, who Investor’s Business Daily rightly called “the bum who wants your money” and made his wife live in a shack with a dirt floor, is a hard-line communist apologist with a past that includes shilling for the real Castro and the Sandinistas in Nicaragua.

Democrats have to hope that someone else wins.