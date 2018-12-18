Mueller’s Auxiliaries: Left-wing Attorneys General Pile on Trump

“We will use every area of the law to investigate President Trump and his business transactions and that of his family as well,” New York state’s Attorney General-elect Letitia James (shown) told NBC News in her first extensive interview since she was elected in November.

James, a far-left Democrat who has long been associated with the radical Working Families Party and the Communist Party USA, says she plans to launch sweeping investigations into President Donald Trump, his family, and “anyone” in his circle who may have violated the law once she takes office in January.

James is but one of the many extreme-left Democrat attorneys general, governors, mayors, congressmen, and other elected officials who have openly announced their intentions to obstruct President Donald Trump by any means they deem necessary. In New Jersey, Gurbir Grewal, the first Sikh to become a state attorney general, “has joined numerous lawsuits against the Trump administration, including challenges to the travel ban and to a prohibition on transgender people in the military,” the New York Times notes. Grewal’s latest “resistance” effort is an “investigation” of claims of harassment and immigration fraud at President Donald Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Of enormous help to Grewal in his anti-Trump crusade is New Jersey’s new Democrat governor, Phil Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive, who pledged in his inaugural address to resist what he called President Trump’s “unrelenting assault on our values.” The Wall Street plutocrat, who replaced Republican Governor Chris Christie, also ran on a “populist” platform that included more funding for Planned Parenthood, free community college, a $15-dollar-per-hour minimum wage, and legalizing marijuana — along with more rigidly restricting the right to keep and bear arms.

On December 4, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced their issuance of wide-ranging subpoenas of the president’s business enterprises, as well as federal agencies. They have particularly zeroed in on the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. They are arguing that profits Trump earns there from foreign governments who do business with the hotel are in violation of the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The subpoenas demand of the Trump organization “all of your state and federal income tax returns, including all schedules, attachments, and other forms or supporting documentation completed or submitted with the tax returns.”

According to the Washington Times, Frosh and Racine “are also subpoenaing 18 companies that compete with the hotel, presumably in a bid to find out whether they’ve suffered by having to win business in a market where the president of the country owns a property.” Federal Judge Peter J. Messitte, a Clinton appointee to the bench, “has ruled that the lawsuit can proceed and approved a discovery request giving the state and the city a chance to pry loose documents to discover more about the president’s businesses,” the Washington Times reported.

These efforts by Democratic activists occupying the state attorneys general offices pile on top of the ongoing investigation (or “witch hunt,” as President Trump terms it) run by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. And they will soon be joined by the additional subpoenas and investigations that have been promised by Representative Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, who will be taking back control of the House of Representatives in January.

The aforementioned New York Attorney General-elect Leticia James, who has pledged to make of herself a thorn in Trump’s side, deserves particular attention. James began her climb up the Empire State’s political ladder with her 2003 election to the New York City Council as a candidate of the Working Families Party (WFP), a radical Marxist party that has worked closely with the Communist Party USA (CPUSA) and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). James’ city council victory set the stage for future WFP-CPUSA-DSA triumphs in New York politics, including, perhaps most notably, the election of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the new heartthrob of the Left.

As a New York City Council member, Leticia James was a militant advocate for abortion as well as a champion of “environmental justice,” “social justice,” and “racial justice.” In her official bio, James proudly notes that she led a successful movement to remove a “culturally offensive, anti-choice poster” that read “The Most Dangerous Place for an African American Is The Womb.” That pro-life poster was absolutely correct, of course, pointing to the fact that more African American babies in New York are murdered by abortion that are born live. Planned Parenthood is more deadly by far to African Americans than the Ku Klux Klan ever was. James, nevertheless, has been a militant backer of the Planned Parenthood practitioners of black genocide.

James was a founder of the extreme-left New York City Council Progressive Caucus. Throughout her political career, she has been able to count on favorable press treatment not only from the New York Times, New York Daily News, and rest of the establishment media, but also from the People’s World, the official propaganda organ of the Communist Party USA. The CPUSA also honored James at its annual Better World Awards banquet in 2011.

As to be expected, there is no mention of James’ CPUSA ties on her Wikipedia profile. Likewise, the Fake News media, which manufacture racist “extremist” connections to every conservative leader or political candidate, have been studiously careful to avoid any reference to her numerous ties to explicit communist and socialist organizations, in addition to the radical Marxist groups that march under various “social justice” banners.

As New York’s attorney general, Leticia James will, undoubtedly, use all the power and resources of her office to aid the Deep State/Democrat Party efforts to overturn the 2016 presidential election.

